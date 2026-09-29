Who Gets Eliminated Tonight on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ 2026 Week 3 ‘Yacht Rock Night’ Spoilers – LIVE

For the first time in “Dancing With the Stars” history, the ballroom is setting sail for “Yacht Rock Night.” The new theme will see the remaining 13 contestants and their pro partners take on dance styles to some of the most iconic yacht rock tunes from artists like Toto, Luther Vandross, and Daryl Hall & John Oates. For a full list of theme nights leading up to the finale, click here.

Last week, the celebs and their pro partners danced to popular social media viral tracks for “Viral Hits Nights,” and sadly, celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis and Alan Bersten were eliminated. At the end of tonight’s episode, another couple will be going home.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: THIS LIVE POST WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE EPISODE, SO DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS.

September 29 Live Recap: Week 3

All 13 contestants and their pro partners take the ballroom floor tonight. Don’t forget to vote for your favorite celeb online or by text while the live show is airing! Voting will close after the last dance of the night. One couple will be eliminated at the end of the episode after combining the judges’ scores with viewers’ votes.

Amber Glenn & Pasha Pashkov

Song: “Hold the Line” by Toto

Type of Dance: Foxtrot

Feedback: “What a way to start a night,” Derek shared, calling Glenn’s moves “exquisite” and “hard to beat.” Bruno called the Olympian’s performance “excellent,” and Carrie Ann shared that she sees massive “growth” in Glenn since premiere week.

Carrie Ann Inaba: 8

Derek Hough: 8

Bruno Tonioli: 8

The first eight’s of the season!

Final Score: 24/30

Julia Stiles & Ezra Sosa

Song: “I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do)” by Daryl Hall & John Oates

Type of Dance: Salsa

Feedback: Bruno shared that Stiles “made no errors,” Carrie Ann loved seeing the actress “let go,” and Derek shared that “Julia is back.” He called their dance a “breath of fresh air,” but wanted her to make slight adjustments to her footwork going forward.

Carrie Ann: 6

Derek: 7

Bruno: 6

Final Score: 19/30

Guillermo Rodriguez & Witney Carson

Song: “Escape (The Pina Colada Song)” by Rupert Holmes

Type of Dance: Foxtrot

Feedback: Carrie Ann said that Rodriguez “impressed her” because she sees him working hard each week. Derek loved his “charm” and umbrella trick. Bruno appreciated that he “attempted heel leans.”

Carrie Ann: 5

Derek: 5

Bruno: 5

Final Score: 15/30

Tatyana Ali & Jan Ravnik

Song: “Maneater” by Daryl Hall & John Oates

Type of Dance: Quickstep

Feedback: Derek called it Ali’s “best dance” and called it her “breakthrough.” Bruno loved seeing her “full of passion,” calling her performance “so clean,” and Carrie Ann called it “dynamic” and “fabulous.”

Carrie Ann: 7

Derek: 7

Bruno: 7

Final Score: 21/30

Harry Shum Jr. & Jenna Johnson

Song: “You Make My Dreams (Come True)” by Daryl Hall & John Oates

Type of Dance: Jive

KEEP REFRESHING THE PAGE TO SEE EACH CONTESTANT’S SCORE AND WHO GOES HOME TONIGHT!