Britt Stewart & Taylor Hanson Break Silence After Upsetting DWTS Elimination, ‘Definitely Still in Shock’

“Dancing With the Stars” fans across the country felt absolutely devastated by the surprise elimination during “Yacht Rock Night.” Early fan favorites Taylor Hanson and Britt Stewart were sent home, catching everyone off guard.

Many pro dancers rushed to defend the pair, including Sharna Burgess. Several pointed out that Taylor and Britt performed phenomenally and didn’t deserve to leave so soon.

Now, Britt Stewart and Taylor Hanson are vulnerably opening up over their shocking elimination. Both feel sorely disappointed to end their journey after just three weeks.

Taylor Hanson & Britt Stewart Weren’t Ready to Leave Yet

When “Yacht Rock Night” began. fans understood that one couple would leave the competition. However, no one anticipated that it would be Britt Stewart and Taylor Hanson. The pair were visibly stunned and saddened during the moment on television.

“Still reeling from their shocking ‘Dancing With the Stars’ elimination, Taylor Hanson says his only regret is not being the guy who helps Britt Stewart finally hold the Mirrorball Trophy, 💔” Entertainment Tonight captioned a new Instagram post.

“I’m just sorry because I really feel like we could’ve had a longer journey,” Britt told the outlet. She went on to describe how she sees a lot of herself in Taylor and wishes they could have had more time together.

“I’m very disappointed to not be here longer because we’ve had a great time,” Taylor Hanson chimed in. “And I would’ve loved to be the guy to see the Mirrorball lifted by Britt. That’s my number one and I think I am gonna struggle with that.”

In the comments, many fans expressed disappointment and frustration by the elimination.

“My heart breaks for them. This elimination makes 0 sense,” one DWTS viewer wrote.

“They had such a beautiful friendship and chemistry… they were harshly criticized and underscored the entire show while people with less improvement and bigger flops were praised. So heartbroken for them 💔” another added.

Others wrote that Britt and Taylor made an amazing partnership and felt saddened to see them leave so early.

The Couple Still Feels the ‘Shock’ of the Elimination

Britt Stewart and Taylor Hanson flew to New York to appear on “Good Morning America” after the episode ended. While they loved competing together, it hasn’t quite registered that their time on the show is over.

“I’m definitely still in shock,” Britt admitted on the show.

“It’s funny, you have to be careful what you say because I said from the beginning that this season would be unexpected… didn’t think it would be unexpected for us, in this way,” the dancer continued. “But what I can say is that I’m incredibly grateful for the support that we have had. I’m incredibly grateful for meeting Taylor.”

Britt Stewart will still perform with the other eliminated pros in future “Dancing With the Stars” episodes. However, fans still wish she was in the competition.

“Mariah Carey Night” is the theme for week four. The action begins at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6 on ABC.