Taylor Hanson Cries While Reflecting on ‘Incredible’ Partner Britt Stewart Following DWTS Elimination

Week 3 of “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 marked a historic first as the remaining 13 celebrity contestants and their pro partners took the ballroom floor for “Yacht Rock Night,” a brand-new theme celebrating the genre’s most iconic hits.

However, the night ended with a surprising elimination when fan favorites Taylor Hanson and Britt Stewart failed to receive enough votes to advance to the next round. The pair later opened up about their upsetting departure from the competition on the DWTS official podcast, where both Hanson and Stewart became tearful as they reflected on the strong bond and friendship they had developed throughout their time together.

Taylor Hanson Gets Emotional as He Praises Britt Stewart Following Their DWTS Elimination

ABC DANCING WITH THE STARS – “Viral Hits Night” – The celebrities and their professional partners will hit the dance floor with performances inspired by some of the biggest viral hits and unforgettable moments that have taken the internet by storm. TUESDAY, SEPT. 22 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC.

Taylor Hanson and Britt Stewart were visibly emotional as they spoke about their short-lived time together on “Dancing With the Stars.” Fans were shocked when they were eliminated from the competition earlier than expected during Week 3’s “Yacht Rock Night.”

Speaking to host Andy Richter on the DWTS podcast, Hanson teared up as he praised Stewart for being an incredible partner, revealing that he “specifically” asked production to pair him with her.

“Everybody’s so talented on the show. It’s insane. It’s crazy how talented these pros are, but I saw Britt and — I’m getting emotional now,” Hanson said. “She has done what I’ve done, in a lot of ways, with dance for most her life. She’s thrown her heart at it, and that’s the thing most people avoid. And I think, all my heroes, that’s what they’ve done.”

Hanson told Richter he was “so grateful” he got to be paired with Stewart, calling her “incredible.” He added, “There’s an intimacy to we’re going to go walk into a room and do this together. What a great forum to get to learn that.”

Stewart was just as emotional as she thanked Hanson for truly seeing and recognizing her for the professional dancer that she is. “Thank you for seeing me because I think sometimes I can be quiet or a little bit more reserved. I do what I do for so much more than for just me and for just dance. I do it for so many things, so thank you,” she told him.

Stewart Reveals Why She Apologized to Hanson After Their Elimination

ABC DANCING WITH THE STARS – ABC’s “Dancing “with the Stars stars Taylor Hanson and Britt Stewart. (Disney/Andrew Eccles)

After Hanson and Stewart were announced as the couple going home after Week 3, the pro dancer could be seen telling the musician, “Oh my god. I’m so sorry.” Speaking to Entertainment Tonight after their elimination, Stewart shared that she apologized to Hanson “because we could’ve had a longer journey.”

She continued, “And mostly I’m just sorry because I’ve met someone [who’s like] a reflection. I see myself a lot in Taylor and so, really, I’m sorry that we won’t get to spend every day together for the next few weeks.”

Hanson shared that he was “disappointed” by the results, adding that he “would have loved to be the guy to see the Mirrorball lifted by Britt. That’s my number one and I think I am gonna struggle with that.”

This season marked Stewart’s 7th as a professional dancer. She has yet to win a Mirrorball Trophy, with her highest placement on the show being 5th when she was paired with Daniel Durant, her now-husband, on season 31.

Next week, the remaining 12 contestants and their pros will take on “Mariah Carey Night.” Fans can check out the dance styles and song selections for each celeb here.