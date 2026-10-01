‘Dancing With the Stars’ Week 4 Songs Revealed For ‘Mariah Carey Night’

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 is down to the top 12 couples, who will be performing to Mariah Carey’s biggest hits in week four.

It looks like it will be quite the sultry evening with four couples performing a Rumba. Read on to see what to expect from the season 35 contestants.

The DWTS Top 12 Couples Perform to Mariah Carey’s Best Hits

Olympic figure skater Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov will perform the Rumba to “Hero.”

Paralympic track and field athlete Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach are performing the Rumba to “Anytime You Need a Friend.”

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson will dance the Tango to “It’s Like That.”

“The Rookie” star Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy are also dancing the Rumba to “My All.”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” star Guillermo Rodriguez and Witney Carson are performing the Samba to “Obsessed.”

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik will dance a Jazz performance to “Fantasy.”

Savannah Bananas player Jackson Olson and Emma Slater will dance the Waltz to “Without You.”

“The Bachelorette” alum Tyler Cameron and Sharna Burgess are performing a Foxtrot to “#Beautiful.”

“The Prince & Me” star Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa will dance the Viennese waltz to “Vision of Love.”

Comedian Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold will dance the Rumba to “Touch My Body.”

Model Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas are performing the Waltz to “If It’s Over.”

“Summer House” star Ciara Miller and Brandon Armstrong have a Jazz routine to “Emotions.”

The Show Reveals a Secret Theme Night for Week Five

When the full list of theme nights for DWTS season 35 came out, fans noticed there was a secret theme for week five. Now, producers are finally unveiling the big surprise.

Week five will be “Super Bowl Night.” As per Entertainment Weekly, this evening will “honor the music, spectacle and unforgettable moments of the big game.” There will be plenty of opportunities for the remaining couples to pay homage to their favorite teams, performances, and so much more.

Sadly, advancing in the competition means more couples will exit shortly.

In a shocking twist, singer Taylor Hanson and Britt Stewart were eliminated at the end of “Yacht Rock Night.” The pair were visibly stunned during the elimination, with Britt fighting back tears. Sharna Burgess and others publicly defended the couple, noting that it was of no fault of their own.

“For me, just in knowing Britt and loving Britt, I just want to see her do a freestyle,” Sharna praised her dear friend while speaking with Entertainment Weekly. “I just want to see Britt, next season, get what our fans call a ringer and we see her get to the end so we can have a Britt freestyle. It is time.”

One more couple will follow Taylor and Britt at the end of “Mariah Carey Night.” See the top 12 couples perform starting at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, on ABC.