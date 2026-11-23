The DWTS Season 35 finale arrives Tuesday, November 24. It promises a dramatic finish to the ballroom race of the reality tv competition series.

After weeks of standout routines and surprise twists, fans are eager to see who will claim the Mirrorball trophy. Once the final scores and votes are tallied, one finalist will walk away with the season’s top prize. But according to new predictions, one couple has the overall edge.

Who Will Win DWTS Season 35? A New Prediction Breaks it Down

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According to TV Line, predicting Season 35’s mirrorball winner may not be as easy as it sounds.

They deduced that after the elimination of Harry Shum, Jr. and Jenna Dewan, the playing field is wide open for any of the finalists to take home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. With scores alone no longer guaranteeing a spot in the end, viewer votes could swing the finale in a direction nobody saw coming.

TV Line writes, “On paper, at least, there are two couples — Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach and Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov — who seem in slightly closer proximity to that Mirrorball. But let’s not overlook ‘The Traitors’ alumni Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas, who have straddled the line between frontrunners and underdogs all season.”

The outlet continues, “If you want to win, you need the votes, and Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold appear to have lots of them. Connor and Rylee were at the bottom of the semifinals leaderboard last Tuesday, with a whopping 12 points separating them from the top of the standings, and they still claimed a spot in the finale lineup. That means they’ve got a whole lotta voters in their corner. The same can be said for Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik. Who have captured the hearts of voters despite typically earning lower scores than their fellow finalists.”

So what does that mean? Basically, the playing field is wide open for all the finalists right now, TV Line predicts.

For skillet the clear winners should be either Amber Glenn, Ezra Frech or Maura Higgins. However, for the fan vote, which appears to count more than ever in current DWTS history, both Connor and Tatyana could forge ahead to win.

What Are the Dances For DWTS Season 35 finale?

Each of the remaining five celebrity contestants will perform a total of three dances for the DWTS Season 35 finale.

First they will perform a Judge’s Choice, which is a repeat of dance one of the judge’s believes could use a do-over after a season of ballroom training. Second, there’s an Instant Dance, where the celebrities and their pros are given a dance style and song just minutes before they perform live. Duos grab costumes, run through quick steps, and perform on the spot with minimal rehearsal time.

Glenn and Pasha Pashkov will dance the Quickstep to “Sing, Sing, Sing” by Louis Prima for judge’s choice. A freestyle is backed by the Madonna songs, “Like a Prayer” and “Music.”

Frech and Daniella Karagach are performing a Salsa to “Danza Kuduro” by Don Omar ft. Lucenzo for the judges’ choice. Linkin Park’s “Numb” tracks their freestyle.

Higgins and Mark Ballas judge’s choice dance is a Tango to “Gallo Ciego” by Orquesta Color. Their freestyle will be danced “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” by Marilyn Monroe.

Ali and Jan Ravnik will Salsa to “Jamaican (Bam Bam)” by Hugel and Solto. Their freestyle dance will be performed to “Minnie the Moocher” by Cab Calloway and “Over the Rainbow” by Judy Garland.

Finally, Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold dance a Viennese waltz for their judge’s choice peformance to “Ready and Able” by Noah Kahan. A freestyle performance will be tracked to “Umbrella” by Rihanna and “Singin’ in the Rain” by Gene Kelly.

DWTS’ Season 35 finale airs Tuesday, November 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. New episodes air the next day on Hulu.