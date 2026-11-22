Dancing certainly runs in the family. Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Lindsay Arnold has always encouraged her children to stay active and take up sports. In a new video, the 32-year-old revealed her oldest daughter has an incredible talent for ballroom dance.

Sage Cusick celebrated her 6th birthday this month. Despite her young age, she’s already become quite an accomplished performer.

Fans Are in Awe of Lindsay Arnold’s Daughter’s Skills on the Dance Floor

Rylee Arnold and her partner, Connor Wood, will perform in the DWTS season 35 finale. Her oldest sister, Lindsay, plans to join the pair on the dance floor. But in the meantime, another rising star is showcasing her own skills.

“It doesn’t get much sweeter than this 🥹🫶🏻” Lindsay captioned her latest Instagram post. The video takes place inside the DWTS rehearsal studio. In the mirror, viewers can see Lindsay and several others watching Sage perform her routine.

“How do I explain the feeling of watching my baby girl dance in the same room I spent years living my dream and where my baby sis is living hers now,” Lindsay wrote over the video.

Even though Sage is only 6, she’s already quite a skilled dancer. During her routine, she displays several difficult tricks, including splits, leaps, cartwheels, and more.

“She’s so talented!!!!!!! Wow!! 🤯 this is actually unreal!” Emma Slater replied in the comments.

“I love her so much 😭” Witney Carson added.

Several fans said they look forward to seeing Sage earn her spot as a pro on “Dancing With the Stars” in the next 12-13 years.

The Season 25 Champion Joins Her Sister’s Freestyle

During the “Dancing With the Stars” freestyles, contestants often invite others to appear and dance alongside them. Rylee Arnold is bringing Lindsay back, much to fans’ excitement.

The sisters confirmed the news in a hilarious Instagram video.

“The moment Connor realizes there are TWO Arnold sisters dancing in his freestyle,” Lindsay wrote over the video. The three of them lip-sync to an audio clip from “SpongeBob,” ending in Connor screaming and running out of the room.

“Wait till Connor finds out there are 2 more Arnold sisters…😂🩵” a fan joked, referencing the middle sisters, Jensen and Brynley. They also have dance experience, with Jensen being the runner-up of “So You Think You Can Dance” season 15.

For the finale, Connor and Rylee will have a total of three routines. For the judges’ choice routine, they will dance the Viennese waltz to “Ready and Able” by Noah Kahan. Then, they will have the instant dance, where they have to come up with a routine on the spot.

For the freestyle, the duo is dancing to a medley of “Umbrella” by Rihanna and “Singin’ in the Rain” by Gene Kelly. Many DWTS fans think they’ll attempt to recreate Tom Holland’s famous dance to the mashup.

Catch Rylee and Lindsay Arnold in the ballroom during the “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 finale. The episode begins at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, on ABC.