Every season of DWTS, fans love debating judges’ scores. But during Season 35, viewers started questioning the actual math behind how those scores translate into ranking points.

With finale night right around the corner, co-host Alfonso Ribeiro stepped in to set the record straight. He broke down exactly how the ballroom leaderboard handles ties after a viral TikTok theory had fans second-guessing the numbers.

Alfonso Ribeiro Reveals How DWTS Scoring Actually Works

Disney DANCING WITH THE STARS – “Semi-Finals” – The remaining couples are one step away from the finale, each couple will perform one final ballroom dance style and one final Latin dance style in hopes of making it to the finale. With coveted spots in the finale up for grabs, every dance counts.

TikTok creators began posting videos about DWTS scoring shortly after Jenna Dewan and Harry Shum, Jr.’s surprise Season 35 exits. They leaned into a 2025 interview showrunner Conrad Green did with The Hollywood Reporter.

He explained, “It’s 50/50, effectively.” He shared that couples receive ranking points as determined by their position on the leaderboard. Additionally, fan votes are calculated the same way.

“When you see the judges’ leaderboards, say there’s five couples and you’re in first place on that leaderboard, you get five judges ranking points. If you’re in second place, you get four, if you’re in third place, you get three, [fourth place,] two, [and fifth place,] one,” he explained.

“We do the same with the amount of public votes. You add those two [separate] ranking points together, and the couple with the lowest combined total of those ranking points goes home. And if there’s a tie on those ranking points, the couple with the fewest public votes goes home.”

TV Line quoted Ribeiro, who clarified Green’s explanation. “Do the math with no breaks in the scores. It doesn’t skip 5,” he shared.

He added, “Maura would get 5. No skip. The lowest judges scores might be [ranking] 4 not 3.”

DWTS Finalists Will Perform a Trio of Dances During the Season 35 Finale

According to a new Instagram post, DWTS shared updated finale information.

The remaining stars; Connor Wood, Amber Glenn, Ezra Frech, Tatyana Ali, and Maura Higgins will each perform three dances during the Season 35 finale.

The post’s caption read, “Who’s ready for our massive DWTS finale? Each finalist couple will perform THREE times: a Judges’ Choice, an Instant Dance, and an epic Freestyle.”

An Instant Dance is when the celebrities and their pros are given a dance style and song just minutes before they perform live. Duos grab costumes, run through quick steps, and perform on the spot with minimal rehearsal time.

Glenn and Pasha Pashkov will dance the Quickstep to “Sing, Sing, Sing” by Louis Prima for judge’s choice. A freestyle is backed by the Madonna songs, “Like a Prayer” and “Music.”

Frech and Daniella Karagach are performing a Salsa to “Danza Kuduro” by Don Omar ft. Lucenzo for the judges’ choice. Linkin Park’s “Numb” tracks their freestyle.

Higgins and Mark Ballas judge’s choice dance is a Tango to “Gallo Ciego” by Orquesta Color. Their freestyle will be danced “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” by Marilyn Monroe.

Ali and Jan Ravnik will Salsa to “Jamaican (Bam Bam)” by Hugel and Solto. Their freestyle dance will be performed to “Minnie the Moocher” by Cab Calloway and “Over the Rainbow” by Judy Garland.

Finally, Wood and Arnold dance a Viennese waltz for their judge’s choice peformance to “Ready and Able” by Noah Kahan. A freestyle performance will be tracked to “Umbrella” by Rihanna and “Singin’ in the Rain” by Gene Kelly.

DWTS’ Season 35 finale airs Tuesday, November 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. New episodes air the next day on Hulu.