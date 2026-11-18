Joe Amabile is breathing a little easier after receiving encouraging news about his recovery from brain cancer surgery.

The former “Bachelor in Paradise” star, better known to fans as “Grocery Store Joe,” revealed that his first follow-up MRI showed no signs of a tumor.

Amabile Happily Shared the News

Amabile, 40, shared the results in an Instagram update on Wednesday, Nov. 18, three months after undergoing surgery to remove a low-grade astrocytoma.

“Got my results back from my MRI,” the “Dancing With the Stars” contestant wrote before sharing the news in his caption.

“MRI came back clean. No signs of a tumor and my brain is recovering great.”

The update comes after Amabile admitted he was nervous about undergoing the scan. In the days leading up to the appointment, he acknowledged feeling “a little worried” about what doctors might find during his first MRI since the operation.

He also shared that his recovery had not been without challenges. The reality personality previously discussed experiencing difficulties with speech and becoming overstimulated as he adjusted to life following the procedure.

Despite those struggles, Amabile has consistently offered an optimistic assessment of his progress. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, he said he was feeling better as time passed.

“Overall, I feel good,” he told the publication. “It’s obviously been challenging and tough at times, but I’m definitely better and I’m getting better every day.”

In the video accompanying his latest update, Amabile offered another reassuring message to his followers, declaring, “I’m good to go.”

He Has Been Open About His Recovery

His health journey began after he and his wife, Serena Pitt, agreed to undergo whole-body MRI screenings. The couple, who have lived in New York City for the past four years and host a podcast together, decided the scans were worth doing.

Amabile initially approached the screening without much concern, explaining that he wanted to check on his health after recently turning 40.

“I figured, I just turned 40. Why wouldn’t I want to know if something wasn’t right? If anything, I thought it would show I had an enlarged prostate or something,” he said.

However, his perspective changed when he received a phone call about the results two days later.

“At that point, I suspected something could be wrong.”

The initial screening revealed an abnormal area in the left frontal lobe of his brain. Doctors needed additional imaging to determine what they were seeing, and a dedicated brain MRI ultimately identified a low-grade astrocytoma.

Amabile underwent surgery in August to remove the tumor. The procedure marked the beginning of a recovery period that included working through speech difficulties and gradually returning to his normal activities.

He has also been open about the emotional challenges of receiving a brain tumor diagnosis and the uncertainty surrounding his health. Rather than keeping the experience private, he has regularly shared updates with fans.

Now, his latest MRI offers an encouraging milestone as he continues to recover. While the clean scan is welcome news, it does not mean his medical follow-up is necessarily over. Amabile’s doctors will continue monitoring his condition as part of his ongoing care.

For the reality star, however, the results provide another reason to feel hopeful about the road ahead.