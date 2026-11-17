“Dancing With the Stars” pro Emma Slater is exploring a new artistic avenue.

As DWTS season 35 continues, Emma will perform in group numbers with the rest of the eliminated pros. But in the meantime, she’s also free to work on other projects.

The 37-year-old proudly announced that she had a guest star role in the beloved show, “Murdoch Mysteries.”

Emma Slater Steps Onto the ‘Murdoch Mysteries’ Set

“Dancing With the Stars” fans already know that Emma Slater is an incredibly talented person. While dance will always be her biggest passion, she’s also interested in acting. Her latest role involves a guest part on the beloved drama, “Murdoch Mysteries.”

“Please meet Felicity Luna!” the British dancer teased her appearance on Instagram. “Did some acting for ‘Murdoch Mysteries’ but didn’t know they needed a ‘phony French’ accent until the day before 😂 the character was a Canadian lady in the 1900s pretending to be French so obviously it came really naturally for me 😅😵 and OMG wait till you see me get killed off, I was a victim in it and I was stoked about that!”

Emma attached a clip from the episode where her character teases an upcoming performance.



“Someone call the Emmy’s. This episode of @cbcmurdoch airs tonight at 8pm ET in Canada & USA! Very exciting!” the dancer concluded.

“Now I’m confused. Are you French or British???” Emma’s boyfriend, Alan Bersten, joked in the comments.

“This is EPIC!” her season 35 partner, Jackson Olson, added.

Plenty of fans chimed in, agreeing that they were excited to see Emma Slater appear on the show.

During the new episode, Emma Slater performed a sultry dance routine.

“A little risqué for the early 1900s, but Margaret and Vivian are certainly not complaining! 😉” the official “Murdoch Mysteries” account teased a clip.

‘Murdoch Mysteries’ Boasts Other Big Names as Guests

Emma Slater felt overjoyed to step onto the “Murdoch Mysteries” set. But she already had a unique connection to the show.

HGTV star Drew Scott had a guest role on the series earlier in the year. He played Cecil Winchester, whom the designer described as “charming and a little dangerous.” Emma Slater and Drew Scott are already well acquainted, partnering together for “Dancing With the Stars” season 25 back in 2017.

The pair made it all the way to the finals, ultimately finishing in fourth place.

Though Emma Slater and Jackson Olson have been eliminated this season, there is still plenty of fun and excitement left for fans.

After the season ends, Emma and several other pro dancers will start rehearsals for the upcoming tour. Just after the new year, fans can catch the “Dancing With the Stars” crew live, performing for adoring crowds across the coutnry.

Emma Slater and the rest of the “Dancing With the Stars” family will be back in the ballroom for the semifinals tonight. The fun begins at 8 p.m. on ABC. See the top six perform and compete for a spot in next week’s season finale.