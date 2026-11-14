DWTS Fans Call for Two Semifinalists to ‘Split the Mirrorball’ in Unprecedented Move

DWTS has crowned plenty of memorable winners over its 35 seasons, but passionate viewers think the 2026 competition calls for a historic twist.

As the six remaining couples prepare to take the ballroom floor for next week’s semifinals, fans took to social media in droves to argue that two standout celebrities have been so wildly popular all season that the show should break tradition and let them “split the Mirrorball.”

Which Celebrities Do Fans Think Should ‘Split the Mirrorball?’

The DWTS Instagram is sharing plenty of video clips of the remaining celebrities as the series heads into the semifinals. However, one clip in particular is gaining lots of traction with fans.

One social media post featured Ezra Frech and Connor Wood in a reel that highlights their close bond. The video had a title card which read, “When you and bro have the same dance styles this week.” It’s captioned, “when we both got a jive and quickstep this week.”

The fan-favorites must perform two dances in two styles during the semifinals. Frech will dance with his pro partner Daniella Karagach and Wood, with Riley Arnold.

They are two of the fastest, highest-energy ballroom dances which makes them sound similar. However, they are actually polar opposites in technique.

Getting assigned both in the same night is widely considered one of the hardest physical and technical tests in the competition. A dancer has to completely change how they hold their body and use their feet. For newbie ballroom competitors, this could pose a challenge.

But fans are rallying behind Frech and Wood. They had a unique idea in order for both men to win the competition. They suggested they “split the mirrorball.”

Has a Tie Ever Occurred in DWTS History?

Disney Disney/Ser Baffo

DWTS has never crowned co-champions or had a tie for the Mirrorball Trophy in its entire history. Every single season since its 2005 premiere has ended with one celebrity and their pro partner winning outright.

However, that hasn’t stopped fans from wishing their hopes into the universe. They shared their remarks in the post’s comments section.

“Can you guys just split the mirrorball?” one fan asked. A second viewer penned, “Why can’t there be two champions? They both deserve it.”

“They both already won, even without a trophy,” declared a third Instagram user. A fourth concluded, “Can we just have y’all win? I’m really starting to hate the competition part of this. Like everyone should just be winners because you are.”

So how does DWTS prohibit co-champions from happening? Even when finalists finish the finale tied on the judges’ leaderboard (which happens frequently when multiple couples earn perfect 30s), the final outcome is determined by combining the judges’ scores with live viewer votes. Because millions of audience votes are factored in, a dead heat in the final standings has never happened.

The closest call came during the series’ first season, when GH star Kelly Monaco beat “Seinfeld” alum John O’Hurley in a finish so close that ABC aired a special “dance-off” rematch months later. O’Hurley won, but Monaco kept the show’s first Mirrorball trophy with partner Alec Mazo,

DWTS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. New episodes air the next day on Hulu.