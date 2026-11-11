DWTS Pro Jenna Johnson Explains How She Broke Her Nose This Week

“Dancing With the Stars” pro Jenna Johnson suffered a gnarly injury ahead of “Grammy’s Night” this week. During the camera block rehearsal on Monday night, the 32-year-old suffered a broken nose.

While undoubtedly painful, Jenna still performed with her celebrity partner, Harry Shum Jr., on Tuesday night. They earned phenomenal scores and secured a place in the semifinals episode next week.

Now, the pair is opening up about the situation and explaining just how Jenna’s broken nose happened.

Jenna Johnson Confirms She Took an Elbow to the Face

“Dancing With the Stars” pros are used to routine bumps and bruises while rehearsing. Broken noses occasionally happen, but it’s still a jarring experience. Thankfully, Jenna Johnson seems to be recovering well and took it all in stride.

“Break a leg, more like break a nose. 😭 Harry Shum Jr. explains how he accidentally broke his ‘DWTS’ partner Jenna Johnson’s nose during rehearsal,” Entertainment Tonight captioned a new Instagram post, catching up with the couple after the “Grammy’s Night” episode.

“It was an accident,” Jenna told the outlet. “It was his elbow.”

“I admit it,” Harry confessed.

When asked how exactly the incident happened, Jenna admitted it was just an accident that took place while rehearsing their Salsa for camera blocking.

“Not only did I hit her, but then I tried to recover and just went like this on her face,” Harry continued, showing how he put his hand over Jenna’s face. “So not only did I break it, but then she had a whole like, suffocation while I was trying to readjust.”

“You were trying to save me,” Jenna laughed.

“I was trying to save her, but I probably did more harm,” Harry admitted. “So I am very sorry.”

“But you know what? It is something that will bond us forever,” the professional dancer quipped. “Every time I look in the mirror, I’m going to think of Harry. So, what a special gift.”

The Show Must Go On

Despite the injury, Jenna Johnson went on to perform with Harry Shum Jr. during “Grammy’s Night.” They earned a 29/30 for their Salsa to “Die With a Smile” by Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga.

They did not compete in the dance-off portion of the episode, thanks to winning immunity the week before.

Ultimately, actress Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy were eliminated at the end of the evening, much to Johnson’s disappointment.

“I will say, [Dewan] is one of the first female dancers I saw onscreen that I was like, ‘Oh, I want to be like her,'” the Utah dancer told Entertainment Weekly. “When she did ‘Step Up,’ I will never forget that last dance sequence. Like, that made me want to dance onscreen like her. So, she’s been a huge inspiration in my life and I can’t believe that we now get to call her family.

Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson will be back in the ballroom next week to compete in the semifinals. The episode begins at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, on ABC.

The final six competitors will absolutely need every last vote to advance to the season finale. After the “Grammy’s Night” elimination, absolutely anyone could go home next.