Jenna Johnson Suffers Broken Bone Ahead of DWTS ‘Grammy Night’ – Can She Perform?

Injuries are fairly commonplace on “Dancing With the Stars.” Beloved pro dancer Jenna Johnson is the latest competitor suffering an injury.

In a new social media update, the 32-year-old confirmed she broke her nose during the camera block rehearsal on Monday night.

While fans wished her a speedy recovery in the comments, many wondered if she would be medically cleared to perform during “Grammy Night” this evening.

Jenna Johnson Shows Fans Her Gnarly Injury

Earlier in the season, fans saw Pasha Pashkov nearly suffer a broken nose after taking an elbow to the face during rehearsals. Now, Jenna Johnson actually has broken her nose.

On Instagram, the dancer displayed her injury. Her nose had several deep red marks on it and appeared quite swollen. Though it looked incredibly painful, Jenna appeared to take it all in stride.

“Salsa: 1, Jenna’s Nose: 0,” she captioned the video. “Happy Show Day 😊”

“All right guys, so last night I definitely broke my nose during camera blocking. You can see this right side, right here, right here, a little swollen,” the professional dancer explained. “No black eyes today, which is awesome. But if my nose looks four times the size, that’s why.”

Thankfully, it seems she will still be able to perform. Jenna didn’t give any indication that her injury would prevent her from dancing with Harry Shum Jr. tonight.

Other “Dancing With the Stars” cast members rushed to the comments to wish her well, as did many fans.

“1of1 ❤️ still a baddie,” Jenna’s husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, encouraged her in the comments.

“You’re a queen,” troupe member Kamri Peterson added.

“Don’t need noses to dance 💪 Crush it tonight!” season 34 contestant Dylan Efron quipped.

Tonight, Harry and Jenna will perform a Salsa routine to “Die With a Smile” by Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga. They’ll still need plenty of fans’ votes to help them get to the semifinals next week. However, most fans believe they will easily secure a spot in the upcoming season finale.

Harry Shum Jr. Has Immunity From the Dance-Offs

“Grammy Night” features the return of the dance-offs. Since Jenna Johnson and Harry Shum Jr. won immunity last week, they won’t have to participate. They had a perfect 40/40 for their Disney Night routine, as well as the highest cumulative score throughout the season.

As much as Jenna loves performing, she’s probably thankful for the chance to rest after just one routine, considering her injury.

Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov will face off against Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach, performing the Rumba to “The Boy Is Mine” by Brandy & Monica.

Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy are competing against Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik, dancing the Cha-cha-cha to “The Middle” by Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey.

Lastly, Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold will compete against Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas, also performing the Cha-cha-cha to “All I Wanna Do” by Sheryl Crow.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns tonight at 8 p.m. for “Grammy Night.” After the elimination, the top six couples will proceed to the semifinals episode next Tuesday.