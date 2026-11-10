Alfonso Ribeiro Reportedly Makes More Than Julianne Hough On ‘DWTS’

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough may share hosting duties on “Dancing With the Stars,” but a new report suggests their salaries are not quite equal. According to a ballroom insider cited by The U.S. Sun, Ribeiro reportedly earns around $1.75 million per season, while Hough is said to make approximately $1.25 million.

That would put the gap between the two co-hosts at roughly $500,000 per season. The reported salary difference between Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough has not been publicly confirmed by ABC. However, the insider claims Ribeiro’s role as the show’s main host, his history with the franchise and his wider television experience help explain why he is allegedly paid more.

Alfonso Ribeiro Reportedly Makes $500K More Per Season

Getty DANCING WITH THE HOLIDAYS – The ballroom comes alive with holiday magic as “Dancing with the Stars” celebrates the season with festive-themed routines, dazzling musical performances and special holiday greetings. TUESDAY, DEC. 2 (8:00-9:01 p.m.) on ABC. (Disney/Eric McCandless)

ALFONSO RIBEIRO, JULIANNE HOUGH

(Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)

Ribeiro, who currently hosts the ABC competition alongside Hough, reportedly earns $1.75 million per season. The U.S. Sun’s insider described him as the “main host” and said his salary reflects the larger role he has on the show.

Hough, meanwhile, reportedly earns $1.25 million per season. While the difference amounts to approximately $500,000, the source stressed that Hough still commands a significant salary because of her own long history with “Dancing With the Stars.”

Neither Ribeiro nor Hough has publicly confirmed what they are paid to host the show. ABC was contacted by The U.S. Sun for comment.

Ribeiro Has A Long History With ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Getty DANCING WITH THE STARS – “Dedication Night” – The ballroom gets personal as the 10 remaining couples take to the dance floor to deliver heartfelt performances honoring the influential people and places that have shaped their lives. Guest judge Kym Johnson returns to offer her expert insights. TUESDAY, OCT. 20 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Eric McCandless)

ALFONSO RIBEIRO (Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)

Ribeiro’s relationship with the franchise began long before he became a host. He competed on Season 19 in 2014 with professional dancer Witney Carson and won the Mirrorball Trophy.

Getty DANCING WITH THE STARS – “Episode 1911A” – At the end of the night, Alfonso Ribeiro and Witney Carson were crowned the Season 19 Champions, on the Season Finale of “Dancing with the Stars,” TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 25 (9:00-11:00 p.m., ET), on Walt Disney Television. (Photo by Kelsey McNeal/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)

Years later, Ribeiro joined the hosting team in 2022. He initially worked alongside Tyra Banks before becoming the primary host following her departure.

EntertainmentNow recently reported that Ribeiro remains deeply involved in the ballroom atmosphere and is often seen dancing behind the scenes during live shows.

Outside “Dancing With the Stars,” Ribeiro also hosts “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” adding another long-running television hosting job to his résumé. According to The U.S. Sun’s source, that broader hosting experience is another reason he reportedly commands the larger paycheck.

Julianne Hough Brings Her Own Extensive ‘DWTS’ History

Getty UNITED STATES – MAY 22: DANCING WITH THE STARS – “Episode 410A” – The Olympic gold medal-winning speed skater, Apolo Anton Ohno (left), was crowned champion and awarded the coveted mirror ball trophy with his professional partner, Julianne Hough (right), on the highly-anticipated season finale of “Dancing with the Stars,” on TUESDAY, MAY 22 (9:00-11:00 p.m., ET). (Photo by Carol Kaelson/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Hough’s connection to the franchise is just as deep, although it followed a different path. She first became known to “Dancing With the Stars” audiences as a professional dancer and won two consecutive Mirrorball Trophies in 2007.

Getty DANCING WITH THE STARS – “Finale – 3211” In a series first, the finale episode will have five couples competing for a chance at winning the coveted “Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.” The finalists will perform a redemption dance and an unforgettable freestyle routine. The season 32 finale of “Dancing with the Stars” airs TUESDAY, DEC. 5 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST/PST) on ABC. (Eric McCandless/DISNEY via Getty Images)ALFONSO RIBEIRO, JULIANNE HOUGH

Hough later returned to the show as a judge before joining Ribeiro as co-host in 2023 after Banks exited the series. Her career outside the ballroom has also included acting, music and Broadway. EntertainmentNow previously reported on Hough’s close working relationship with Ribeiro, whom she described as a trusted partner, friend and brother.

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 04: Julianne Hough, dressed by Max Mara, attends as Max Mara celebrates Adria Arjona as the 2026 WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award Recipient at Chateau Marmont on November 04, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Max Mara)

The insider told The U.S. Sun that Hough remains highly valuable to the show despite reportedly earning less than Ribeiro. According to the source, the alleged difference is tied to Ribeiro’s position as the main host and his broader hosting experience.

‘DWTS’ Paychecks Have Drawn Attention Before

The hosts are not the only people connected to “Dancing With the Stars” whose salaries have sparked interest. EntertainmentNow previously reported that Season 35 celebrity contestants are reportedly guaranteed $125,000 for rehearsals and the first two weeks of competition, with additional payments available the longer they remain on the show.

The reported structure could see finalists earn around $360,000, although individual contracts can vary. Professional dancers also have different pay arrangements. EntertainmentNow reported that former pro Lindsay Arnold previously revealed a significant salary difference between professional dancers and members of the show’s troupe.

Longtime pro Jenna Johnson has also said contracts are not identical across the cast and that dancers can earn additional money for reaching the finale. EntertainmentNow covered her comments about how the pay structure works.

For now, the reported Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough salaries remain unconfirmed. But if the insider figures are accurate, Ribeiro’s position as the show’s main host and his broader television hosting résumé may explain the reported half-million-dollar difference.