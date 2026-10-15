See Alfonso Ribeiro Have a Blast Dancing Behind-the-Scenes on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

It’s been 12 years since Alfonso Ribeiro won his own season of “Dancing With the Stars.” But even after all this time, he has nothing but absolute love and adoration for the show.

These days, the Mirrorball champion enjoys presenting and hosting alongside his co-host, Julianne Hough. But as the contestants prepare to go live, fans can often spot Ribeiro dancing along in the background.

Check out the endearing videos one audience member captured of the beloved DWTS host.

Alfonso Ribeiro is Eager to Get Back in the Ballroom

Alfonso Ribeiro was the DWTS season 19 champion. Since then, he’s gone on to perform in various numbers and began hosting the show in season 31. However, he would absolutely love to get back on the dance floor.

In fact, Alfonso was recently spotted by many practicing choreography on the sidelines.

“He has the choreo DOWN,” Katie Feeney captioned an Instagram clip featuring what goes on behind the scenes at “Dancing with the Stars.”

“Someone get Alfonso on that stage,” she wrote over the video as the television presenter mimics the choreography on the dance floor.

Fans loved seeing Alfonso excitedly dance on the sidelines. Many agreed they’d like to see him perform again, even if he isn’t vying for fans’ votes.

“Second video I’ve seen of him doing this this season 😂” one viewer quipped.

“Literally ‘Put me in coach’ 😂” another laughed.

“He’s ready to go on if anyone gets hurt!!” someone else suggested.

Katie Feeney captured the television host dancing from another angle.

“Alfonso is always ready to dance 🕺” she captioned the second video. This time, fans get to see a front-facing angle of Alfonso Ribeiro trying his hand at the choreography as he watches the dancers in envy from the sidelines.

“Cutie patootie ❤️” Julianne Hough replied in the comments.

“Can we put him in a couple dances please?! He’s waiting to shiiinnneeee,” another fan wrote, with many others echoing similar sentiments.

The DWTS Host Remains Incredibly Passionate About the Show

It’s not at all uncommon for former “Dancing With the Stars” contestants to have guest performances. During “Super Bowl Night,” four NFL players who previously competed on the show returned to the ballroom for a special performance.

Before the season is over, it’s very likely that Alfonso Ribeiro will have his very own routine.

Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro will be back in the ballroom next Tuesday night. The theme for week six is “Dedication Night,” giving the top 10 a chance to honor loved ones with their new routines.

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star Tatyana Ali plans to honor the late James Avery with her performance. He served as a father figure to her and Alfonso Ribeiro as they starred on the show together.

“James Avery was one of my greatest teachers,” Ali penned a sweet Instagram tribute in his honor. “I hope you feel all the love we’re putting into this dance. I’ve felt your love week after week, and it’s keeping me strong during this process. I know if James was still here, he would have been in that audience cheering me on, encouraging me, telling me all the good things he sees in me. I love ya’ll. Wow! What an experience this is. My heart is so very full.🫶🏾”

The new episode premieres at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, on ABC. Keep voting for your favorite couples so they can advance to the next week in the competition.