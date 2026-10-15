‘Dancing With the Stars’ Presents Dedication Night, See Who Each Contestant Will Honor

Next week, “Dancing With the Stars” will air the highly anticipated “Dedication Night” episode. Each of the top 10 couples will have the opportunity to honor someone special in their lives with their routine.

Several of the competitors are dedicating their performances to a family member. One has chosen to honor their entire country. Another couple is keeping their dedication a secret for now, but plans to unveil more details on the official “Dancing With the Stars” podcast tomorrow.

Week six will also feature a guest judge. Former pro Kym Johnson Herjavec will return to the ballroom for the evening, excited to sit alongside Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba.

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Olympic figure skater Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov will dance a Contemporary number to “Breathe Me” by Sia. Amber’s routine will be dedicated to her sister, Brooke.

Paralympic athlete Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach are dancing a Contemporary routine to “Bloodline” by Mon Rovia. Ezra’s dance is in honor of his mother, Bahar.

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson will perform the Foxtrot to “Stop This Train” by John Mayer. Harry will honor his wife, actress Shelby Rebara, with his routine.

“Step Up” actress Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy are dancing the Viennese waltz to “Unchained Melody” by The Righteous Brothers. Jenna will be honoring her mother, Nancy, with her performance.

Model Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas are dancing the Paso Doble to “I’m Shipping Up to Boston” by Dropkick Murphys. Maura will honor her home country, Ireland.

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“The Bachelorette” alum Tyler Cameron and Sharna Burgess are dancing contemporary to “Supermarket Flowers” by Ed Sheeran. Tyler wants to dedicate his performance to his late mother and mothers everywhere.

Savannah Bananas player Jackson Olson and Emma Slater will perform the Quickstep to “L-O-V-E” by Nat King Cole. Jackson is dedicating his performance to his mother, Laura.

“10 Things I Hate About You” star Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa are also performing a contemporary routine to “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” by Frankie Valli. Julia will dedicate her dance to her late co-star from the film, Heath Ledger.

Comedian Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold are going to dance the Viennese waltz to “Piano Man” by Billy Joel. Connor’s performance is dedicated to his father, Pete.

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik are also performing a Viennese waltz to “(You Don’t Know) How Glad I Am” by Nancy Wilson. Their dedication will be announced tomorrow on the official “Dancing With the Stars” podcast.

In the meantime, fans are eagerly speculating about who Tatyana will honor. Many have suggested she will dedicate her routine to her “Fresh Prince” onscreen brother, Alfonso Ribeiro.

“Dedication Night” begins at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, on ABC. Keep voting for your favorite couples so they can advance in the competition.