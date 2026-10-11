Pasha Pashkov Spills the Beans on Creating Amber Glenn’s Iconic DWTS Moves

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 features several high-scoring competitors. This year, Olympic skater Amber Glenn and her partner, Pasha Pashkov, are quickly becoming fan favorites.

Ahead of “Super Bowl Night,” Pasha is opening up about his creative process and how he manages to choreograph such remarkable routines for Amber Glenn each week.

Pasha Pashkov Transforms Amber Glenn’s Ice Skating Abilities into Dance

Choreographing new routines week after week isn’t easy. But Pasha Pashkov has a unique source of inspiration.

“Ones in previous weeks came from skating,” the professional dancer told Dessi Parrish about crafting Amber Glenn’s routines. “We would watch the videos of her skating and I would see, ask her what’s possible to do on the floor in heels versus on the ice and skates, you know.

“Last week’s pearl rotation, there she’s by herself, so she has her own center of gravity,” Pasha continued. “So the body alignment is completely different. Here, it was me being the power that was driving the turn and we had to figure out a new position for her body.”

Though Amber Glenn isn’t used to partner work, Pasha Pashkov is doing everything in his power to enhance her abilities. It comes down to putting full trust in one another, he shares.

“She has so many layers to her and she has so much to offer. And sometimes when she’s nerdy and dorky, and then she can be very silly and goofy and then all of a sudden, she looks sane and she has this athlete mentality.”

In a previous interview, Pasha thanked Amber for helping him step outside his comfort zone and explore his own “silly” side.

“The positive comments online is that a lot of people saying that they haven’t seen this side of me and that Amber pulls it out of me,” the 40-year-old told the Viall Files. “So thank you for pulling out the fun side of me.”

Other ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Try to Recreate the Viral Move

Disney The ballroom turns up the star power as the 12 remaining couples take on “Mariah Carey Night,” with the celebrities and their pro partners dancing to the iconic songs from the legendary singer-songwriter.

During “Mariah Carey Night,” Pasha Pashkov and Amber Glenn successfully pulled off a stunt that “Dancing With the Stars” fans had never seen before. Plenty of viewers at home tried to recreate the move, as did many DWTS pros.

Though some participants had varying degrees of success, no one quite made it work as Pasha and Amber did.

Troupe member Carter Williams and new pro Hailey Bills struggled until Pasha and Amber stepped in to lend a hand. With a little help and several attempts, they recreated a passable version.

Pasha Pashkov and Amber Glenn will be back in the ballroom for “Super Bowl Night” in two days. On Tuesday night, the pair will dance the Samba to “Mi Gente” by J Balvin and Willy William. Fans eagerly anticipate new power moves and viral moments from the pair.

“Super Bowl Night” begins at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13, on ABC. Keep voting for Amber and Pasha so they can advance in the competition.