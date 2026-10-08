‘Dancing With the Stars’ Presents ‘Super Bowl Night,’ See the Music & Routines

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 is back for a fifth week on Tuesday night. The remaining 11 couples are hard at work, eager to bring more excitement and glamor to the ballroom.

After keeping the theme secret, week five was eventually revealed to be “Super Bowl Night.” Fans have plenty to look forward to for next week’s episode. As revealed on the official DWTS podcast, several NFL players who previously competed will make guest appearances in the ballroom this week.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Couples Prepare for ‘Super Bowl Night’

Right now, the top 11 couples are preparing to put on a memorable performance. The routines for “Super Bowl Night” are as follows.

Olympic figure skater Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov will perform the Samba to “Mi Gente” by J Balvin and Willy William.

Paralympic athlete Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach are dancing the Salsa to “Hot in Herre” by Nelly.

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson are performing a Samba to “Yeah!” by Usher featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris.

“The Rookie” star Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy will dance a Paso Doble to “Bad Romance” by Lady Gaga.

Model Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas are going to perform the Tango to “Only Girl (In the World)” by Rihanna.

“The Bachelorette” alum Tyler Cameron and Sharna Burgess are planning a Jazz performance to “The Time (Dirty Bit) by Black Eyed Peas.

Savannah Bananas player Jackson Olson and Emma Slater are going to dance the Salsa to “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars.

Actress Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa have a Jazz routine to “Jenny From the Block” by Jennifer Lopez featuring Jadakiss and Styles P.

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik will dance the Salsa to “Squabble Up” by Kendrick Lamar.

Comedian Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold will perform a Samba to “Hips Don’t Lie” by Shakira featuring Wyclef Jean.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” star Guillermo Rodriguez and Witney Carson are going to dance a Salsa to “Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny.

Reality Star Ciara Miller & Brandon Armstrong Said Goodbye Last Week

As this season of “Dancing With the Stars” continues, the competition will only become fiercer. Viewers and contestants alike felt utterly stunned to see Ciara Miller and Brandon Armstrong leave last week.

“You should have heard us all backstage, the gasp that we gasped,” Sharna Burgess told Entertainment Weekly after the shocking elimination. “It’s just sad to see anyone go. We don’t want it to be us, but we don’t want it to be anyone. And we genuinely support and love each other back here.”

“Super Bowl Night” begins at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13 on ABC. Vote for your favorite couples to keep them moving forward in the competition.

Tickets for the annual “Dancing With the Stars” tour go on sale at 10 a.m. on October 13 as well. Secure your seat and see your favorite pros put on a special performance across the country.