Jan Ravnik Reveals Why He Isn’t Part of the DWTS Season 35 Tour

The “Dancing With the Stars” tour is back and better than ever. During “Mariah Carey Night,” the cast teased the exciting winter tour, spanning 60 cities across North America. Sadly, Jan Ravnik is not joining his fellow pros.

Even so, the 31-year-old has nothing but lovely things to say about the dancers going on tour. Learn more about his choice to sit out.

DWTS Pro Jan Ravnik Has Plenty to Keep Him Busy This Winter

Each year, “Dancing With the Stars” fans eagerly attend the tour, elated to see their favorite pros and celebrity contestants perform. While there is an amazing roster of pro dancers going on tour, Jan Ravnik isn’t among them.

“That’s not in my stars,” the Slovenian dancer shared with Us Weekly, noting that he has an incredibly busy schedule.

However, he didn’t completely rule out select appearances.

“We’ll see. We have incredible dancers who are going on tour,” Ravnik added.

In September, the dancer announced that he had purchased a new home. Though it’s a stunning living space, Jan Ravnik admitted he still needs furniture and other personal touches to make it feel truly his own.

While Jan Ravnik isn’t currently planning to join the tour, fans can see several other talented performers, including the season 35 troupe.

Pro dancers going on tour this winter include Emma Slater, Alan Bersten, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Britt Stewart, Brandon Armstrong, Ezra Sosa, Hailey Bills, Sharna Burgess, Rylee Arnold, and Adele Zaikman.

Troupe members Onye Stevenson, Carter Williams, Jaxson Willard, and Kamri Peterson are excitedly joining the pros.

Of course, other names will likely be added to the roster as time goes on. Several celebrity contestants often join the tour for select dates.

Other Fan-Favorite Dancers Are Stepping Away This Year

While DWTS fans will miss Jan Ravnik, he isn’t the only pro opting to sit out the tour. Fan-favorites Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach are also stepping away this year.

“We’re probably going to be in and out,” Daniella told Us Weekly after “Mariah Carey Night” concluded. “We just want to take this time to truly just enjoy our family.”

Like Jan Ravnik, the couple didn’t completely rule out a guest appearance.

“[We could] pop in and out because I think we should do some of the stuff. That’d be fun,” the 33-year-old considered the idea. “We’ll do a few weeks here and there.”

Daniella revealed that their three-year-old daughter, Nikita, had been on three tours — more than some DWTS pros.

“We haven’t had a break, and I think this is the time to just inhale each other and go for a vacation in December or something,” she added.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns with a new episode next week. The theme for the evening will be “Super Bowl Night.” The top 11 couples will pay homage to some of the biggest moments in the sporting event’s history, including the iconic halftime shows.

“Super Bowl Night” begins at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13 on ABC.