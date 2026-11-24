Derek Hough is sharing a deeply personal look at his past, revealing painful childhood experiences that shaped the person he became.

In his new Hulu documentary, “The Symphony of Dance,” the “Dancing With the Stars” judge, 41, reflects on growing up in Utah and explains how dance became part of his journey through difficult times.

The film also follows Hough and his wife, Hayley Erbert Hough, 32, as they continue navigating life after her life-threatening health crisis in 2023.

Hough Bravely Opens Up

During one emotional portion of the documentary, Hough returns to his childhood home and discusses the treatment he received from some of the neighborhood children.

He described the neighbors as people who “weren’t great” and recalled several frightening incidents that left a lasting impression on him.

“They pretty much terrorized my family in a lot of ways,” he said.

Hough then detailed some of the abuse he experienced, including being tied up and left alone outside.

“They hung me up in a tree by my ankles. They put a gun to my head, spat on me, hogtied me up in a field and left me there,” Hough continued. “One of my neighbors was, for lack of a better word, really inappropriate with me, physically.”

His childhood also became more uncertain after his parents divorced. Hough eventually moved to another part of town, leaving behind the neighborhood where those experiences occurred.

“I remember moving away from there and feeling relieved,” he recalled.

However, the change in surroundings did not immediately give him a sense of direction. At just 12 years old, Hough said he struggled to figure out what came next and began drifting away from school and dance.

“I just didn’t understand where I was going. I didn’t understand what I was doing. I was just kind of left to my own devices as a 12-year-old. I would skip school. I would skip dance… Just floating around with no direction,” Hough said.

Fans Rushed to Support Hough

The revelations prompted emotional responses from viewers, with some sharing messages of support and reflecting on how difficult childhood experiences can affect people later in life.

One commenter wrote, “We just never know what others have gone through, what they carry in their lives and how it impacts them… Vulnerability and Shame often keep things buried… it sounds like Derek is ready to share and hopefully on a healing journey.”

Another expressed sympathy, writing, “People are sick. I’m so sorry that happened to you. It happened to so many of us.”

Hough’s life eventually took a different direction after Corky and Shirley Ballas, the parents of fellow Dancing With the Stars professional Mark Ballas, visited his dance studio. They took an interest in his talent and helped him pursue further training.

Hough later moved to London with the Ballas family, where he continued developing his dance career.

Looking back, he believes leaving Utah gave him an opportunity to build a new life. But he also recognized that his experiences influenced how he viewed achievement and his own self-worth.

“Honestly, I felt like moving away was great because I was getting away from something. I was leaving like this wounded boy, and I was going to become this success. I was going to work hard and achieve things, overcome things,” he said.

He explained that the mindset eventually created pressure to succeed as a way of feeling accepted.

“I kind of created this weird belief in me that was like, ‘In order for me to feel worthy or feel loved, I had to succeed, or I had to win.’ And only then I would feel like I was worthy.”