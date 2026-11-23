John O’Hurley opened up about competing on the first season of “Dancing with the Stars” more than 20 years ago—and how it changed his life for the better.

Speaking with People magazine in November 2026, the former “Seinfeld” actor revealed that he lost a lot of weight while training for the ABC ballroom competition, but he also admitted that none of it was easy.

“I lost 25 lbs., so I was in the best shape of my life,” O’Hurley, 72, told the outlet. “But it was seven hours a day, seven days a week. It was difficult. It really was.”

The first season of “Dancing With the Stars” aired in the summer of 2005. Two “Dance Off’ specials aired that fall. O’Hurley and his pro partner Charlotte Jorgensen landed as runner-up that first season, with “General Hospital” star Kelly Monaco and her partner Alex Mazo winning the first Mirrorball trophy.

John O’Hurley Had Trouble With Some of the Dances

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While he made it to the DWTS finals, O’Hurley told People that some of the dance styles were particularly difficult for him.

“I was good at the smooth styles, the foxtrot, the waltz,” O’Hurley also shared. “And I was terrible at everything that ended in a vowel. All the Latin dances.”

He added, “I had no experience at all. So fortunately, I had Charlotte Jorgensen as my partner, and she was the No. 1 ballroom dancer in the world at the time. So I learned a lot from her and we made ourselves pretty competitive.”

O’Hurley and Jorgensen later won the dance-off in the fall, for charity.

DWTS Season 35 Finalist Tatyana Also Said the Show Has Changed Her Body

Disney DANCING WITH THE STARS – “Semi-Finals” – The remaining couples are one step away from the finale, each couple will perform one final ballroom dance style and one final Latin dance style in hopes of making it to the finale. With coveted spots in the finale up for grabs, every dance counts.

Over its 35 seasons, many other contestants have said how “Dancing With the Stars” improved their physical health.

“Fresh Prince of Bel Air” alum Tatyana Ali, who is partnered with pro dancer Jan Ravnik for Season 35, revealed she has undergone a “transformative” change since joining the ABC dancing show more than 10 weeks ago.

“I was a different size when I came here,” Ali, 47, told Us Weekly in a new interview. “I liked my body before I got here, but it feels like I have—I don’t know how to describe it—I have room in my body.”

“I feel so free inside my body. Freer than I felt in a long time. Like, there’s room in here,” she added.

The actress went on to say that she advises dancing for any mother who wants to work on self-care. “My advice for them is dance,” she shared. “Get your girls together and your mom friends because we’re not supposed to be momming by ourselves. I think that’s unnatural. We’re supposed to actually have a village and be doing it together. But y’all need to dance.”

The “Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35 finale airs on Tuesday, Nov. 24 on and Disney+. The show can also be streamed on Hulu the next day,