Edyta Sliwinska became one of the original faces of “Dancing With the Stars” when the ABC competition premiered in 2005. Known for her impressive ballroom skills and glamorous costumes, the Polish dancer spent more than a decade helping celebrities navigate the competition, partnering with everyone from George Hamilton to Lawrence Taylor.

Although she eventually left the series, Sliwinska hasn’t completely stepped away from the dance world. She’s also embraced motherhood and built a life with her husband, fellow former professional dancer Alec Mazo.

Edyta’s ‘DWTS’ Career

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Sliwinska joined the inaugural season of “Dancing With the Stars” in 2005, partnering with actor John O’Hurley. The pair finished as runners-up, narrowly missing out on the show’s first Mirrorball Trophy.

She returned for subsequent seasons, becoming one of the competition’s most recognizable professionals. Throughout her time on the series, she partnered with celebrities including George Hamilton, Joey Lawrence, Jason Taylor and Aiden Turner.

Sliwinska competed in 11 seasons before making her final appearance during season 22 in 2016. By then, she had become a familiar face to viewers who had followed the show from its earliest days.

Off the ballroom floor, she also found love with fellow professional dancer Alec Mazo. The pair married in September 2007 and eventually welcomed two children together.

Life After ‘DWTS’

After leaving the competition, Sliwinska shifted her focus toward family and other professional opportunities. She and Mazo welcomed their son, Michael, in January 2014, followed by their daughter, Leia, in June 2017.

She has also continued sharing her passion for dance through choreography and instruction. Her Dance Sport and Dance Fusion programs offer opportunities for both children and adults to develop their skills.

In November 2024, Sliwinska revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer after doctors discovered the disease during a medical procedure.

“Exactly a year ago, I woke up from a semi-conscious state, and a man in a blue coat looked at me and said something no one ever wants to hear: ‘It’s cancer,'” she shared via Instagram in August 2025. “I didn’t know if I would live to see today. I didn’t know how long I had left, how serious it was, or how my life would change.”

She added, “Today, I wear this scar under my belly as a reminder that life is incredibly fragile. It can crumble beneath you at any moment. Appreciate it, live it like there’s no tomorrow, enjoy it, and take care of your health. I’m the luckiest person on earth to be here today, and every breath I take is filled with gratitude and love for what truly matters in life.”

Sliwinska has continued sharing glimpses of her life with Mazo and their children on social media. In September 2026, the couple celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary, sharing family photos and reflecting on the life they’ve built together.