“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 is preparing to enter its season finale. But after more than 20 years on air, there are still secrets that fans have never been privy to.

Now, ABC publicist Lauren Milovich is spilling the long-held secrets.

Pre-Show Secrets

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Following the shocking elimination during the semi-finals, Milovich shared show secrets with ABC.

“I think the most surprising thing that fans might not know is that we do a full dress rehearsal before the entire live show airs,” Milovich said on Tuesday, November 17. “So they do the show from start to finish, all the way through, to rehearse on the ballroom floor in costume with sets, with props, so they get fully comfortable and can do all the amazing things you see.”

Despite the preparations and rehearsals, hiccups can still happen during the live show—which airs live on the east coast.

“You know, live TV is live TV, and we can’t always predict it, and sometimes things happen in the moment, and that’s the fun of live television,” Milovich added.

Season 35 Finale

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Harry Shum Jr. received two perfect scores during his semi-final appearance. Despite his hard work and perfect execution, the actor and partner Jenna Johnson were eliminated.

“At the end of the day, you’ve got to vote for your favorites, and it’s not always the judges’ scores,” Milovich told ABC. “They can teach you and help educate you as to what’s happening, but you’ve got to vote, and you’ve got to tune in.”

Five couples remain as they head into the three-hour finale on Tuesday, November 24. Each couple will take to the dance floor three times.

“We’re going to have five couples, and they’re going to do three dances that night, which is so, so many, and requires so much skill, and they’re all different styles,” Milovich continued. “But the freestyles are always my favorite, and they have the biggest production. So I think I’m most excited to see those.”

For the first time in more than 20 years, the “Dancing With the Stars” finale will air live across the country. The episode will air from 8 to 11 p.m. ET, 7 to 10 p.m. CT, 6 to 9 p.m. MT and 5 to 8 p.m. PT on ABC and Disney+.

How Much Do Stars Make?

Ahead of season 35, a report by The U.S. Sun revealed that every star tapped to hit the ballroom “is guaranteed $125,000.”

The dancers face elimination for the first time during the second week of competition. However, those who survive receive an additional $10,000 per week until week 5, when it increases to $15,000. Weeks 6 and 7 add another $20,000 per week.

After Week 7 celebrities reportedly earn $30,000 for weeks 8 and 9. The semifinals and finale, with the Mirrorball trophy in sight, add a large sum to one’s net worth. Contestants receive $50,000 for the semifinals and again for making it to the finals, though there is no additional prize for winning the Mirrorball trophy.