“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 is truly coming down to the wire. After the semifinals, fans know which five contestants will compete in the season finale next week. Paralympic athlete Ezra Frech and his partner, Daniella Karagach, narrowly avoided elimination. But in the end, they secured their spot in the finale and are one step closer to winning the Mirrorball trophy.

Ezra and Daniella had absolutely no problem securing a massive fanbase. One Hollywood A-lister is even supporting the duo from home, encouraging her followers to vote for them.

Jennifer Garner Wants Everyone to Vote for Ezra Frech

Last night, the top six “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 contestants performed two routines in hopes of securing their place in the season finale. All season long, viewers have been rooting for Paralympic athlete Ezra Frech.

Not only is Frech incredibly talented despite not having prior dance training, but he’s also incredibly likeable and a strong advocate for the disabled community. Even big names in Hollywood notice his abilities.

On social media, “13 Going on 30” star Jennifer Garner revealed she’s enjoying her favorite fall activities.

Apparently, that also includes watching “Dancing With the Stars” each Tuesday night. During the semifinals, Garner posted a screenshot on her Instagram stories, revealing she used each of her 10 votes for Ezra Frech.

“Let’s go @ezrafrech!” the actress wrote over the screenshot.

Garner finds herself in good company, as many DWTS fans are also excitedly supporting the 21-year-old.

DWTS Fans Are Wild About Ezra Frech

Since the DWTS season 35 premiere in mid-September, Ezra Frech has captivated the audience’s attention. Even after his premiere night performance, fans knew that he was capable of greatness in the ballroom.

“Three years ago, I was literally so out of my comfort zone and then now, I’m performing on national TV,” the athlete told Extra back in September. “It’s a crazy whirlwind of a process.”

Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach went on to develop a unique bond. He met her three-year-old daughter, Nikita. The little girl immediately adored Ezra, calling him “Superman.”

“Honestly, it was so cool just watching them sit together on the couch,” Karagach told E! News weeks after the premiere. “She was just petting his leg, and she thought he is Superman.”

The Paralympic Athlete Comes Closer to Bringing Home the Mirrorball Trophy

Though Ezra Frech is missing a leg and uses a prosthetic, he’s always emphasized he can do anything he sets as mind to, with proper accommodations. Fans love his dedication to the disabled community, and plenty want to see him take home the Mirrorball trophy.

Daniella Karagach is also a brilliant choreographer, so she will undoubtedly put together a freestyle routine that truly showcases Frech’s dance skills. Jennifer Garner will certainly use her influence to help the pair get as many votes as she possibly can.

Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach return to the ballroom next week for the season 35 finale. Catch their freestyle when the fun begins at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, on ABC.