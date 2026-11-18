For the first time in the show’s history, “Dancing with the Stars” (DWTS) will air its Season 35 finale live across the country, allowing viewers in Pacific and Mountain time zones to watch and vote for the winner of the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

‘DWTS’ West Coast Fans Can Watch and Vote Live

The 3-hour “DWTS” Season 35 finale kicks off next Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC and Disney+. The episode will also re-air at 8 p.m. PT and stream on Hulu the next day.

With the move to air the season finale live across the country, West Coast viewers will be able to watch the dances in real time, instead of watching on a three-hour delay.

“Next week, it’s our massive three-hour season finale. For the first time ever, we will be live across the country on ABC and Disney Plus,” co-host Alfonso Ribeiro shared during tonight’s Semi-Finals. “That means viewers in the Mountain and Pacific time zones can vote when they watch.”

West Coast “DWTS” fans reacted to the announcement on Instagram, sharing their excitement.

“thank goodness! can we do this every week next season?” one Instagram user said.

“BIG WIN FOR WEST COAST DWTS,” another user added.

Will this change make a difference in the results? You’ll have to tune in next week to find out!

‘DWTS’ Season 35 Sees Massive Audience Growth

This season, ‘DWTS’ has continued to grow its audience, especially among adults 18-49.

According to Deadline, the show had a nine-year ratings high among that demographic for Super Bowl Night. Plus, the episode drew 6.59 million live + same-day viewers.

The show also earned its first Emmy nomination in a decade this year in the Outstanding Reality Competition Program category, but ultimately lost to “The Traitors.”

It’s no surprise, then, that ABC is going all in for the finale, with hopes to end the season on a high note.

Five Couples Compete for the Mirrorball

Disney DANCING WITH THE STARS – “Semi-Finals” – The remaining couples are one step away from the finale, each couple will perform one final ballroom dance style and one final Latin dance style in hopes of making it to the finale. With coveted spots in the finale up for grabs, every dance counts. TUESDAY, NOV. 17 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST) on ABC. (Disney/Eric McCandless)

Despite tying for the top of the leaderboard, tonight’s Semi-Finals saw the shocking elimination of “Grey’s Anatomy” star Harry Shum Jr. and his partner Jenna Johnson.

Now, only five couples remain, each competing to win the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

If you need a refresher, here’s who is heading to the finale: Amber Glenn & Pasha Pashkov, Ezra Frech & Daniella Karagach, Tatyana Ali & Jan Ravnik, Connor Wood & Rylee Arnold and Maura Higgins & Mark Ballas.

During the finale, the couples will perform three dances: judge’s choice, instant dance and the coveted freestyle.

Each of the couples’ dance styles and song choices will be revealed later this week on the Official DWTS Podcast, hosted by Season 34 competitor and comedian Andy Richter.