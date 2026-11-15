Ezra Sosa Celebrates 26th Birthday With Never-Before-Seen Childhood Videos

After gaining national attention on “So You Think You Can Dance,” Ezra Sosa joined the “Dancing With the Stars” troupe. From there, he met and went on tour with JoJo Siwa before eventually becoming a full-time DWTS pro.

Over the course of his three seasons as a pro, “Dancing With the Stars” fans have completely fallen in love with Ezra Sosa. On his 26th birthday, his sister, Stephani Sosa, shared an adorable montage of home videos to celebrate.

Ezra Sosa Has a Lifelong Love of Dancing

Like many of the “Dancing With the Stars” pros, Ezra Sosa began dancing in his early childhood. He and his siblings trained at a Salt Lake City dance studio, where they met many other incredible performers.

In honor of his 26th birthday, his older sister collected some of his sweetest moments.

“My gift to you, how I always remember you, happy birthday @ezra.sosa ❤️” Stephani Sosa captioned a new Instagram post, honoring her younger brother. She attached a montage of clips throughout their childhood, highlighting Ezra’s best moments.

Of course, there were plenty of moments of young Ezra at dance competitions and on the stage. Dance has always played a vital role in his life.

“IM IN A PUDDLE,” the DWTS pro replied in the comments. “I haven’t seen these videos before…this is the best birthday gift love you Steph 😭”

Fans flooded the comments section to wish Ezra a wonderful birthday and to leave encouraging words.

“How sweet and such a heartwarming gift. Never had the honor of meeting either one of you but can tell you are the most kindest passionate loving sweetest people. Enjoy your Bday!! 🎉🥳” one fan sweetly shared.

The Dancer Treasured His DWTS Season 35 Experience

During his sophomore season as a pro dancer, Ezra Sosa made it to the season 34 finale with his partner, Jordan Chiles. This year, he teamed up with actress Julia Stiles. Though the pair butted heads in the rehearsal room, they developed a deep friendship that will surely stand the test of time.

After their elimination at the end of “Disney Night,” they got matching tattoos.

Ezra and Julia opted for something simple, yet incredibly meaningful. They opted for eight little stars on their forearm, one for every dance they had during DWTS season 35.

The dancer also got a chair tattooed on his ribcage, a nod to Julia Stiles’ routine in “Save the Last Dance.”

“Having matching tattoos with JULIA STILES!??? Name something more ICONIC ✨” one fan replied in the comments. Several others echoed similar sentiments, completely enamored with their partnership.

Though Ezra’s time in the competition has come to an end for the year, he will still be around the ballroom. After season 35 officially wraps up, he’s going back on tour with the rest of the DWTS pros too.

Ezra Sosa and the other eliminated pros will participate in group numbers for the last two weeks of “Dancing With the Stars” season 35. The semifinal episode begins Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ABC.