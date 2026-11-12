Tyra Banks Reveals She’s Single After Longtime Relationship

Tyra Banks is embracing a new chapter in her love life after revealing she is single at 52.

The supermodel made the surprising announcement during a candid interview with HOT 97 on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

When asked about the biggest lesson she has learned from love and relationships, Banks shared that she had recently become open to dating again after spending time focusing on her family.

Banks Is Ready to Start Dating Again

“That’s a good question. I think that it’s never too late to start again,” she said. “I’m a single woman now. I’m 52 years old, and I’m single, and I kind of was over it. I’m like, I’ve got my mom, I’ve got my son, and I’m good. I didn’t even have, like, a drive.”

However, her outlook has changed, and she is ready to explore romance again.

“But now I’m like, you know what? It’s not too late,” Banks continued. “Now I feel feminine, dating, you know, I’m back to that. There’s no such thing as, ‘Oh, it has to be over because of an age or because you’re just done… so I’m living my feminineness right now.”

She offered another update the following day. TMZ caught up with the “America’s Next Top Model” creator in New York City on Thursday, Nov. 12, and asked about her relationship status.

“I am dating. It’s nice to be single. It’s been a while,” Banks told the outlet.

Her comments confirm that she and businessman Louis Bélanger-Martin are no longer together. The former couple had been linked since 2019, although they generally kept their romance out of the public eye.

Their relationship first attracted attention that October when they were spotted having dinner together at New York City restaurant Hutong twice in one week. Banks had also been photographed with the businessman in Los Angeles earlier that year.

Despite maintaining a relatively private relationship, the two occasionally appeared together at public events.

Bélanger-Martin is a businessman who has held leadership positions at several companies. He also co-founded the private investment firm Groupe W Inc. in 1996.

Banks has previously spoken about the importance of her family.

She shares son York, whom she welcomed via surrogate in 2016, with photographer Erik Asla.

Her latest comments suggest that she had reached a point where she was content concentrating on her son and mother without actively seeking a relationship.

Banks Used to Host ‘DWTS’

While Banks is known for being a supermodel, she also hosted DWTS for a bit. She was involved in Seasons 29 and 30, where she hosted solo.

Alfonso Ribeiro joined banks for Season 31, and she left the following season.Julianne Hough became her replacement. He spoke with Parade back in late 2025 on what he thinks happened.

“Unfortunately for Tyra, she came onto the show during COVID,” Ribeiro said at the time. “And not having the ability to connect with the celebrities and with the pros—how do you do that? It was always a two-person job. It became a one-woman show. So everything was on her to deliver everything when the show wasn’t designed that way.”