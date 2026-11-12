Meet Derek Hough’s ‘Dance for the Holidays’ Tour Cast

Derek Hough’s “Dance for the Holidays” tour is underway. As the winter holidays approach, he and his ensemble are spreading cheer and wonderment across the United States.

For now, Hough has to juggle his busy performance schedule with the last few weeks of “Dancing With the Stars.” But as the holidays creep closer, the tour is fully prepared to put on a spectacular show for attendees.

Derek Hough Introduces His Troupe of Holiday Dancers

Derek Hough’s holiday tour is on the road, and he’s overjoyed about the crop of young talent joining him on stage.

“It’s time to officially introduce you to the incredibly talented cast of Dance for the Holidays! 🎄✨” the 41-year-old shared on Instagram.

“One of the most exciting parts of putting together a show like this is getting to work alongside such an exceptional group of dancers,” Hough continued. “Each of them brings their own unique style, personality, and artistry to the stage, and I couldn’t be more excited to have them joining me on tour this holiday season!

“Now that we’re on the road and bringing this show to audiences across the country, I wanted to take a moment to spotlight the amazing talent that makes it all possible. Swipe through to meet the dancers who make Dance for the Holidays such a special show, 🎁” he concluded, attaching a video showcasing each young dancer’s unique talent.

The Young Performers Already Have Impressive Resumes

Derek Hough starts by introducing Kenzie Robertson, who is no stranger to performing with top-tier artists. She’s shared the stage with Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, and several others.

Alonzo Dock is a Los Angeles-based performer and excels at tricks and plenty of exciting dance moves. Kira Chan is only 18, but has plenty of experience. Fans might have caught a glimpse of her performing in the “Call Her Daddy” production of Mark Ballas and Whitney Leavitt’s freestyle.

Bailey Muñoz is a talented B-boy and champion of “So You Think You Can Dance” season 16. Ceilidh McSeveney has been training since she was three years old, focusing on Latin ballroom. Keira Redpath originally hails from Minnesota, but now works as a professional dancer in LA.

Reggie Valdez is excited to be part of his third tour with Derek Hough and considers the ensemble part of his family now. Andrés Jimenez has performed at the VMAs, Emmys, and on an international tour in China. Bella Klassen is an exceptional aerialist and can’t wait to perform for crowds across the country.

Without a doubt, fans agree this might be Hough’s most talented group yet. There are still many performances from now until the end of the year, giving fans plenty of time to see them in person.

Derek Hough and the other judges will return for the “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 semifinals next week. The top six couples will compete for a spot in the season finale. The semifinals kick off at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, on ABC.

Fans can purchase tickets to Hough’s “Dance for the Holidays” tour on his official website.