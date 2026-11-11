DWTS Fans Say It’s Time to Hand One Pair Their Flowers After Unreal Tango

When Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik took to the ballroom floor for their a Tango during DWTS‘ Grammy Night, everyone expected dramatic flair. But nobody was quite prepared for the sheer masterclass they unleashed.

Executing razor-sharp technique, lightning-fast footwork, and a magnetic connection, the pair delivered a routine that instantly brought the entire studio to its feet. Seconds after their final pose, social media lit up with overwhelming support. Viewers quickly believe the couple should received their long-overdue “flowers” as frontrunners in the competition.

Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik’s Tango Was ‘Fantastic’ Say Fans

Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik performed a Tango to The Black Eyed Peas “Boom Boom Pow!” The song, featuring will.i.am, featured the couple in dramatic matching black suits performing a dance that was a sharp as their look.

The duor commanded every inch of the floor during their Tango. For fans watching at home, it wasn’t just a great dance: it was a statement.

As comments flooded Instagram calling for highest honors, one thing is abundantly clear: Tatyana and Jan aren’t just competing for a spot in the finals anymore. They’re claiming their place in DWTS history.

One fan shared, “When I heard what they going to dance to I was concerned and felt like it was a sabotage. But they delivered. This was fantastic and so far my favorite dance of the night. She did the work and somehow that tango worked to the boom pow.”

“Mind you, her score is just as high as people who have previous dance experience. Give her and Jan their flowers already!” exclaimed a second Instagram user.

A third viewer wrote, “Give Jan his flowers bro. A tango to this song is absolutely insane. They did so good. Give Tatyana her deserved scores!”

“She is what the show is about,” declared a fourth social media user.

Tatyana Ali Admitted ‘I Was Just Trying to Make it Through the Dance!’

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In a video clip published on YouTube by ABC News, Tatyana Ali and pro Jan Ravnik discussed moving forward into the semifinals of Season 35. The former “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” star faces off against Connor Wood, Harry Shum, Jr., Amber Glenn, Maura Higgins and Ezra Frech.

Ali told the outlet that during the show’s dance-off, where couples get two extra points added to their score, she was trying to hold it together. She said, “I was just trying to make it through the dance without my lungs collapsing.”

She said of making the semifinals, “I am so grateful. And I am so excited.”

“To learn again, and go deeper. I am having so much fun and I’m glad I get to stay another week,” she concluded.

As for Ravnik, this will be his first time performing in the semifinals. “It feels great,” he declared.

Whether you’ve been following her journey since “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” or fell in love with her all over again on the ballroom floor, Ali’s evolution this season has been nothing short of inspiring.

Coupled with Ravnik’s steady partnership, the duo proved that true artistry is about leaving everything on the floor when the pressure is highest. As the countdown to the season finale officially begins, one thing is certain: Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik have earned every bit of their long-overdue flowers.

DWTS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. New episodes air the next day on Hulu.