Who Gets Eliminated Tonight on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ 2026 Week 9 ‘Grammy Night’ Spoilers – LIVE

Only seven couples remain on “Dancing With the Stars” season 35, with the beloved competition series seeing yet another first when it rolls out “Grammy Night” tonight, November 10.

The celebrity contestants and their professional partners will perform dance routines to Grammy-winning songs and Grammy-nominated artists such as Justin Timberlake, Beyoncé, and Bruno Mars, to name a few. Last week was “Disney Night,” where actress Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa were unfortunately eliminated.

Additionally, Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson won immunity after scoring a perfect 40 last week. They cannot be eliminated tonight.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: THIS LIVE POST WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE EPISODE, SO DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS.

Novemeber 10 Live Recap: Week 9

Dance-offs will continue into Week 9, in which two couples will face off and perform the same dance style to the same Grammy song, which will be performed live. The winners will receive bonus points to be added to their final judges’ score.

Ezra Frech & Daniella Karagach

Song: “Crazy in Love (Remix)” by Beyoncé

Type of Dance: Argentine tango

Feedback: Carrie Ann Inaba called it “the hardest dance” Ezra had done so far, but she enjoyed that he stayed “centered” and delivered a story through the routine. Derek Hough called the dance “beautiful,” and Bruno Tonioli loved the “intensity” and called it “incredible,” although he did point out moments of off balance.

Carrie Ann: 9

Derek: 9

Bruno: 9

Final Score: 27/30

Amber Glenn & Pasha Pashkov

Song: “Bring Me to Life” by Evanescence

Type of Dance: Paso doble

Feedback: Derek shared that the dance had “power, precision, purpose, and Pasha!” He loved the knee spins, calling it “phenomenal.” Bruno called it “frighteningly good” and “everything a Paso doble should be.” Carrie Ann called it “absolutely stunning.” She did call out Amber’s foot coming off the ground…

Carrie Ann: 9

Derek: 9

Bruno: 10

Final Score: 28/30

Maura Higgins & Mark Ballas

Song: “Thong Song” by Sisqo

Type of Dance: Argentine tango

Feedback: Bruno called the dance very “sensual.” Carrie Ann said that Maura was a “warrior” for pulling through despite her rib injury, calling the routine a “work of art.” Derek loved how seductive the dance was, loving how she traced the floor with her feet; he was also impressed by their final upside-down move.

Carrie Ann: 9

Derek: 9

Bruno: 9

Final Score: 27/30

Jenna Dewan & Val Chmerkovskiy

Song: “All For You” by Janet Jackson

Type of Dance: Jazz

Feedback:

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