Ezra Sosa Bravely Defends ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Troupe

“Dancing With the Stars” pro Ezra Sosa couldn’t be prouder to work with this year’s troupe.

Now that Ezra and his celebrity partner, Julia Stiles, have been eliminated, he will be working much more closely with the troupe dancers. They’ve already posted hilarious behind-the-scenes antics as they rehearse routines ahead of Tuesday’s new episode.

But silliness aside, Ezra Sosa feels tremendously proud of all the hard work the troupe puts in. He recently showcased their abilities after one comment indicated they needed more “masculine energy.”

Ezra Sosa Joins the Male Troupe Members as a Show of Solidarity

Ezra Sosa initially joined the “Dancing With the Stars” troupe for season 30. After years of intense training and hard work, he eventually earned a spot as a pro for season 33. Now, he’s one of the most beloved pro dancers.

Many members of the DWTS troupe go on to become pros. It gives them time to adjust to the show’s rigorous schedule and become familiar with the setting. This year’s troupe members include women dancers Kamri Peterson and Onye Stevenson, and men dancers Jaxon Willard and Carter Williams.

Willard and Williams are both openly gay. Former DWTS pro Artem Chigvintsev criticized the troupe for having a lack of “masculine energy,” which prompted Ezra Sosa to take action.

“The male troupe been killing it this season 💋✨ @carterwilliams02 @jaxonwillard #dwts,” Ezra captioned his latest Instagram post, attaching a video of himself dancing with Carter and Jaxon.

“Bringing some ‘masculine energy’ to the ballroom,” the Utah dancer wrote over the video.

Disney DANCING WITH THE STARS – “Horror Movie Night” – It’s a night of thrills, chills and killer choreography as the remaining couples hit the ballroom with performances inspired by legendary horror films. “Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro” judge Shirley Ballas will serve as guest judge.

Fans overwhelmingly praised the trio for being their most authentic selves. Each of them possesses tremendous talent on the dance floor and it shows.

“I know that’s right 😍” Rylee Arnold agreed, defending her friends.

“Dare I say best troupe ever 😍😍😍” Rylee’s older sister, Brynley, added.

“❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love you guys and the amazing troupe!” season 35 contestant Jenna Dewan wrote.

The DWTS Pro Won a Queerty for His Representation

Earlier this year, Ezra Sosa won a Queerty award for “Best Reality TV Star.”

“Being in the position that I am, it takes a lot of courage but also it takes a support system that got me to where I am today,” the dancer told the organization.

“And I know and recognize that there are so many people in the queer community who do not have that same support system that I have,” Ezra continued. “This award goes out to all those people who may not have that support system. And I’m here to tell you that if you don’t feel the most comfortable in your own skin, there is a place for you out there. Thank you again.”

The troupe will be back in action when “Dancing With the Stars” continues with “Grammy Night” this Tuesday night on ABC. The fun begins at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10. Vote for your favorite contestants to help them secure a spot in the semifinals.