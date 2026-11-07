Bindi Irwin Is Simply Gorgeous in Pretty Green Dress at the 2026 Steve Irwin Gala [VIDEO]

Australian conservationist, zookeeper, actress, and television presenter Bindi Irwin was a picture of gorgeousness as she headed to the annual Steve Irwin Gala in Brisbane on Saturday, November 7.

“Dancing with the Stars” season 21 winner Bindi, 28, is following in her father’s footsteps and honoring his legacy as a “wildlife warrior.” She also imitated his regular clothing color in her suitably green dress at the event.

The event’s official website describes it as follows: “On November 7, we invite you to celebrate the extraordinary life of the one and only Crocodile Hunter, Steve Irwin, and over 20 years of conservation through Wildlife Warriors at our annual Brisbane event. Guests are treated to a scrumptious three-course dinner and a night of wild fun and dancing with roving animals, entertainers, guest speakers and a live auction. In a khaki-decked ballroom, surrounded by fellow Wildlife Warriors, it’s a remarkable night honouring one extraordinary man.”

Bindi took to social media to share her beautiful look for the occasion with her fans.

Bindi Irwin Uploaded a Video of Her Lovely Dress

Bindi Irwin shared her look for the 2026 Steve Irwin Gala with the 6.2 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post includes a 10-second video. In the clip, Bindi is in her hotel room before the event wearing a stunning strapless, dark emerald green maxi gown with a fitted bodice, side rosette detail, and tiered ruffles down the skirt.

Bindi’s caption on her post reads, “Such an honour to be celebrating the Steve Irwin Gala tonight. Raising funds and awareness for Wildlife Warriors. ✨”

She also tagged her hairstylist, Hatem Kassem, and her makeup artist, Alex Perrin, in the post, as a show of gratitude for their expert contributions to her look.

Olivia Dean’s 2025 record “So Easy (To Fall in Love)” plays over the video.

Bindi’s fans and followers flocked to the comments section of her post to share their thoughts on her look.

Everyone Loves Bindi’s Stunning Look

Getty Bindi Irwin at the 2024 Steve Irwin Gala.

The comments section of Bindi Irwin’s post is teeming with lovely messages from her fans, followers, family, and friends. Needless to say, everyone loves her look for the 2026 Steve Irwin Gala.

Bindi’s husband, American-Australian conservationist and former professional wakeboarder Chandler Powell, commented, “I am the luckiest man in the world.”

The account of Australia Zoo, where Bindi serves as Chief Executive Officer, wrote, “Our stunning Wildlife Warrior💚.”

“Dancing with the Stars” professional Witney Carson posted, “Absolutely gorgeous.”

Fellow Australian Delta Goodrem, who is currently participating on “Strictly Come Dancing” in the United Kingdom, said, “Gorgeous!!!❤️❤️Xxx”

“Gorgeous inside and out! Love this color on you, Bindi ❤️,” noted one of Bindi’s followers.

Another follower proclaimed, “Just stunning Bindi. @chandlerpowell is a very lucky guy.❤️❤️”

Someone else wrote, “You are absolutely stunning 🥰 And your speech was beautiful, made me all teary 💕.”

Last but not least, another Instagram user commented, “You look absolutely stunning! Your dad will be so proud!”

We have to agree with all those comments that Bindi looked amazing. We especially have to agree with the last one — Steve Irwin would undoubtedly be incredibly proud of his daughter.