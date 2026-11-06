‘DWTS’ Grammy Night: Why One Celebrity’s Track Hits Very Close to Home

DWTS is bringing the music industry’s biggest honors to the ballroom floor for its first-ever Grammy Night. But one celebrity’s song pick carries a personal history that goes way back.

As the official song and dance list drops for the remaining couples, Jenna Dewan and pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy are set to tackle a Jazz routine to Janet Jackson’s 2001 hit “All for You.” For Dewan, taking on the iconic track isn’t just about hitting the right counts, it’s a massive full-circle moment that traces right back to how she got her start in show business.

DWTS’ First-Ever Grammy Night

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Dancing With the Stars is turning up the volume for a major milestone, celebrating music’s biggest honors with its first-ever Grammy Night. As the remaining couples gear up to bring iconic award-winning hits to the ballroom floor, the newly revealed song list promises high stakes, incredible choreography, and a lineup of fan-favorite tracks.

Tatyana Ali with pro Jan Ravnik will perform a Tango to “Boom Boom Pow” by the Black-Eyed Peas. Jenna Dewan with partner Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Jazz to “All For You” by Janet Jackson.

Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach will perform an Argentine Tango to Beyoncé‘s “Crazy In Love (The Remix).” Amber Glenn with pro Pasha Pashkov will perform a Paso Doble set to “Bring Me to Life” by Evanescence.

Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas will perform an Argentine tango to “Thong Song” by Sisqó. Harry Shum Jr. with pro Jenna Johnson will perform a Salsa to “Die With a Smile” by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars. Finally, Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold will perform an Argentine tango to “SexyBack” by Justin Timberlake.

Jenna Dewan’s Song is a Full-Circle Moment for ‘The Rookie’ Star

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Before she became a well-known actress with roles in Step Up and The Rookie, Jenna Dewan was a professional dancer. In fact, one of her biggest early breaks came when she landed a spot touring as a backup dancer for Janet Jackson, making her upcoming Grammy Night routine to Jackson’s “All for You” a genuine full-circle moment.

Along with “All For You,” Dewan was also featured in the video for the song “Doesn’t Really Matter.”

Back in 2022, Dewan shared photos of herself and Jackson to Instagram.

“TBT to living out one of my biggest dreams. I had one goal and one goal only when moving to L.A.… and that was touring with the legend herself,” Dewan wrote.

She continued, “I not only had one of the most incredible experiences of my life touring with Janet but she also showed me just how powerful a woman can be while still having unwavering kindness and respect for everyone around her. Truly an experience of a lifetime. I love you [Janet Jackson]!”

Additionally, Dewan told Billboard, “[Janet] really changed the game for being a dancer with an artist. There’s a certain respect and just like, title that she gives you; she’s the mama bear to all of us. Once a Janet dancer, always a Janet dancer.”

DWTS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. New episodes air the next day on Hulu.