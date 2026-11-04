Connor Wood Admits to Hilarious Wardrobe Malfunction on DWTS ‘Disney Night’

“Dancing With the Stars” contestant Connor Wood has absolutely exceeded fans’ expectations on the show. Not only does he work hard and deliver results, but he’s also incredibly funny.

In an interview after “Disney Night,” he and his partner Rylee Arnold reflected on a wardrobe situation that should’ve gone much differently.

Connor Wood Was Caught With His Pants Down During Camera Blocking

On “Disney Night,” Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold continued impressing fans and judges alike. After their Waltz inspired by “Tangled,” Connor served as the team captain for the team routine.

However, things went a bit awry during rehearsals.

“Connor Wood is proud to be this season’s ✨personality hire✨ of ‘DWTS,’ 😭” the official Entertainment Tonight Instagram account shared after “Disney Night” wrapped up.

“He pulled off his pants. He did a rip away in our camera blocking and he–” Rylee began.

“Nailed it,” the comedian interjected.

“Didn’t realize that he just had his underwear on,” Rylee continued. “He didn’t know he had to actually rip away his pants.”

“You’re lucky I was wearing boxer briefs instead of one of my lacy pairs,” Connor quipped.

Silliness aside, Connor Wood gained a new sense of appreciation for the DWTS pros.

“The juggling of two dances makes me think about Rylee having an additional opening dance on top of that,” he continued, noting how overwhelming the past week’s rehearsal schedule has been.

“What it made me realize is how hard Connor is working,” Rylee added. “So he had to really step up and he did!”

Over the past week, Connor truly realized how much the professional dancers have on their plates. He knows he can never match their level, but he can bring in moral support.

“I’m bringing comedy to places comedy has no place being,” he agreed as the journalist dubbed him the “personality hire.”

A Former Mirrorball Champion Thinks the Podcast Will Win Season 35

At the beginning of DWTS season 35, Connor Wood wasn’t as well known as some of the other contestants. However, he’s quickly grown his audience into something spectacular. Many would love to see him go to the season finale, including former Mirrorball winner Joey Graziadei.

“I will almost guarantee that he makes the finale,” the season 33 champion boldly declared while speaking with TV Insider. “I think he can and I think that he’s the perfect blend of his dancing has gotten better and I would be shocked if he doesn’t have the votes. He seems, online, to have a really big army behind him and Rylee Arnold. He’s doing it so well.”

“I think people can see he’s committed and they can see how much he’s getting better,” Graziadei added. “He is what the show is about, and that’s kind of the route that I fell under. No one expected me to be good and I got better throughout.”

Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold return to “Dancing With the Stars” next week for “Grammy Night.” The episode begins at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, on ABC.

After the episode concludes, the top six couples advance to the semifinals. Connor and Rylee will need every last vote to help them move forward in the competition.