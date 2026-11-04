‘DWTS’ Star Ezra Frech Reveals Costume Mishap During Disney Night Dance

Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach refused to let an unexpected costume mishap derail their performance on “Dancing With the Stars.”

During the show’s Disney Night episode on Monday, Nov. 2, the professional dancer’s fringe costume briefly became tangled with Frech’s prosthetic leg as the pair performed a samba to “Under the Sea” from “The Little Mermaid.” Although the snag caught Frech off guard, the two managed to finish their routine without stopping.

Frech Dishes on What Happened

Speaking to US Weekly after the performance, Frech, 21, explained that the moment happened despite extensive preparation.

“A lot of samba rolls, a lot of practice, hours and hours over and over again. And then, of course, the one time we do it live, my prosthetic gets caught in her fringe,” he said. “I literally … my heart dropped to the floor.”

Karagach, 33, was quick to reassure her partner that the unexpected interruption had not affected his performance.

“You still nailed it. You nailed it,” she told him.

Ezra Frech Recalls His Reaction to the Mishap

While Karagach initially did not realize her costume had caught on Frech’s prosthetic, the Paralympian immediately noticed something was wrong.

Frech, who was born without most of his left leg and hand, described the moment as an alarming surprise while the pair continued dancing.

“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’” he recalled.

Karagach also reflected on how the fringe eventually came loose without interrupting their routine.

“This is like resistance training. … The fact that it just unwrapped on its own is insane,” she said.

Despite the brief complication, the pair completed their samba and earned an impressive score from the judges.

The Duo Shined on Disney Night

Frech and Karagach received 37 out of 40 points from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli, along with guest judge Cynthia Erivo.

Erivo’s presence was a highlight for both performers. Karagach praised the actress and singer’s experience onstage, expressing how much her feedback meant to them.

“She’s such a massive icon, and she’s so knowledgeable in performance. So to have her here and say those things was out of a dream,” Karagach said.

Frech agreed, adding that Erivo brought an energy that made her comments especially meaningful.

“Yeah, I completely agree,” he said. “I mean, she will go down as one of the most legendary guest judges, and she brought that energy.”

He continued, “Everything she said, you could feel it. Her critiques and her comments are so valuable, period. So when she says something so positive about us, it means so much.”

Although the costume snag created an unexpected challenge, Frech and Karagach managed to keep their performance moving. Their 37-point score showed that the brief mishap did little to overshadow their Disney Night routine.