Amber Glenn Vulnerably Opens Up About the ‘Scary’ Part of DWTS

Olympic figure skater Amber Glenn knows she still has quite a bit to give on “Dancing With the Stars.“

She and Pasha Pashkov earned a 34/40 for their Quickstep to “A Star is Born” from “Hercules” on “Disney Night” this week. However, Amber Glenn wasn’t content to play a cute woman character from the show — she wanted to be Hercules himself.

Pasha even allowed Amber to lead during the performance. The judges admitted the choice was an impressive first on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Now, she’s opening up about the journey so far and what’s on the road ahead.

Amber Glenn Dives Into Her DWTS Journey

Even Olympic athletes occasionally have trouble adjusting to “Dancing With the Stars.” It’s unlike any other sport they’ve tried before, and not everyone is cut out for it.

However, Amber Glenn is determined to go the distance.

“Olympic gold medalist Amber Glenn reflects over challenges competing on ‘Dancing with the Stars,'” USA Today captioned an interview with the Olympic skater.

“I’ve always been pretty vulnerable with my story and who I am, but this is a whole new level of audience that I haven’t had before,” Glenn told the outlet.

“You know, at the Olympics I was pretty focused on doing my best in my performance and now I’m in this competition where people are really getting to know me,” the skater continued. “They’re getting to see me tackle a new experience. So people seeing me struggle, but also learn something new… You know I’ve never danced, especially with a partner before, and that was a little scary coming in but now I feel like I’d be able to do anything, really.”

Pasha Pashkov added that Amber Glenn has been an incredible partner for him all season long. They have a lot of fun behind the scenes, but she always shows up on time and ready to work hard.

As an athlete in a solo sport, Glenn is used to performing on her own. Pasha admired her ability to adapt and learn to dance with him, and let him lead her on top of that.

The Olympian Stunned Fans During ‘Dedication Night’

Even weeks later, “Dancing With the Stars” fans are still buzzing about Amber Glenn’s routine on “Dedication Night.” She invited her sister Brooke to join her onstage as they told the story of Amber’s mental health issues through dance.

Fans and judges alike agreed it was one of the most powerful performances of the evening.

Though the competition is coming down to the wire, many DWTS fans still expect Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov to reach the finale. There are many strong contenders, but voters believe they can bring home the Mirrorball trophy this year.

Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov return for “Grammy Night” on “Dancing With the Stars” next week. The new episode begins at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, on ABC.

Keep voting for Amber and Pasha as they advance toward the Mirrorball trophy. After the elimination on “Grammy Night,” the top six advance to the semifinals.