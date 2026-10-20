‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fan Favorite Amber Glenn Honors Her ‘Guiding Light’ on ‘Dedication Night’

Tonight on “Dancing With the Stars,” the top 10 couples are honoring someone special who has touched their lives on “Dedication Night.” Olympic skater Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov will pay tribute to her sister, Brooke.

Ahead of tonight’s episode, the 26-year-old vulnerably shared how much her sister means to her and touched on a difficult time in her life that brought the two of them closer together.

Amber Glenn Can’t Wait to Honor Her Bond With Her Sister

Many siblings have a unique bond that is far deeper than words can explain. Now, Brooke and Amber Glenn have the opportunity to share their relationship on the dance floor.

The gold medalist recently sat down with Parade to discuss her “Dedication Night” performance and why she knew her sister was the perfect choice.

“I wouldn’t be here without my sister,” the 26-year-old told the outlet. “I had a really, really dark, tough time about 11 years ago and she was a guiding light that really helped me.”

Glenn vulnerably explains that she was struggling with mental health challenges and Brooke was always there to support her. Each day was simply about survival.

“[Brooke] made me feel like I was not a burden to be around and just helped me realize I’m more than just an athlete,” Glenn continued. “I am a human that has so much to offer the world rather than just what I can do. And this is really just my way of saying thank you.”

“She’s always been very supportive of me,” the Olympian spoke fondly of her sister. “And now, to be able to bring her into something I’m doing is something I never thought I’d get the chance to do. So just having her out there with me tonight is going to be really special.”

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast Prepares for Tonight’s Performances

Tonight, former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Kym Johnson Herjavec joins the judges as they vie for a spot in week seven. One couple will exit at the end of the evening, and no one wants to leave during “Dedication Night.”

Tonight, Amber and Pasha will dance a Contemporary piece to “Breathe Me” by Sia. The song was popularized by the 2005 series finale of the HBO show, “Six Feet Under.”

So far, Amber and Pasha have earned high praise from judges and fans alike. They’ve earned scores that kept them near the top of the leaderboard week after week. At this point, many viewers fully expect to see them in the “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 finale.

If they win, it would mark the first time Pasha Pashkov earned a Mirrorball trophy. The Russian dancer has been wildly popular with fans since joining the show as a pro in season 28. However, he’s only made it to the finale once. Pasha and Ariana Madix finished in third place in season 32. Fans hope Amber Glenn can help him earn his first Mirrorball.

Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov perform their “Dedication Night” routine tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC. They’ll need every last vote to keep them moving forward in the competition.