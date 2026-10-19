Alfonso Ribeiro Joins a Couple on DWTS ‘Dedication Night’ to Honor Their Friend

Alfonso Ribeiro adores hosting “Dancing With the Stars.” However, he’s been eager to get back onto the dance floor, too. Fans have frequently spotted the actor off to the side, mimicking the choreography and seeming to have the time of his life.

Thankfully, Ribeiro will get his chance to perform on Tuesday night. Week six marks “Dedication Night,” where the top 10 couples will get the opportunity to honor someone special in their lives.

Alfonso Ribeiro joins his “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” co-star, Tatyana Ali, to pay tribute to the late James Avery, who played their father on the show.

Alfonso Ribeiro Joins ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Star Tatyana Ali Onstage

For week six, Jan Ravnik and Tatyana Ali will dance the Viennese waltz to “(You Don’t Know) How Glad I Am” by Nancy Wilson. Contestants get to invite someone to perform with them. Since Tatyana is honoring her late co-star, James Avery, she felt it was only perfect to ask Alfonso Ribeiro to dance with her.

“Everlasting love and admiration ✨ Tatyana and Jan are crafting a Viennese Waltz to “(You Don’t Know) How Glad I Am” by Nancy Wilson to honor the incredible James Avery, with special guest, Alfonso 💙” the official DWTS Instagram account shared online ahead of Tuesday night.

“Hey everybody! So Jan and I are working hard in the studio for ‘Dedication Night’ but we have somebody special,” Tatyana tells her audience before pulling Alfonso Ribeiro into frame.

“I’m here! Yes, we are so excited to dance together,” the host tells fans, noting that this is also the first time he’s danced with Jan Ravnik. “We get to honor the late, great James Avery. ‘Dedication Night’ always brings out the tears, we’re going to bring out some smiles.”

The clip features footage of the trio practicing their steps, eager to nail the perfect performance for fans.

Getty Actors James Avery, Tatyana Ali, Daphne Reid, Karyn Parsons and Alfonso Ribeiro backstage at the BET Awards 05 at the Kodak Theatre on June 28, 2005, Hollywood, California.

“[James Avery] meant a lot to me,” Tatyana explains in the package. “He was a mentor to me, a teacher to me. He was the heart of our show in so many ways.”

The actress adds that James Avery was a huge patron of the arts and always wanted to pass his love for it to his younger castmates. She feels incredibly honored to dedicate her routine to him and perform alongside Alfonso Ribeiro.

Fans Can’t Wait to See Tatyana Ali’s Memorable Performance

Already, “Dancing With the Stars” fans are over the moon about Tatyana Ali’s “Dedication Night” routine.

“Well jokes [on you] because I’m smiling AND crying 🥹😭” one viewer shared in the comments.

“I thought they were going to wait until Tuesday to surprise us. But they know we all knew! 😅🤭” another quipped.

In another sentimental social media post, Tatyana Ali shared how she feels James Avery’s love with her during the competition.

“James Avery was one of my greatest teachers,” she wrote. “I hope you feel all the love we’re putting into this dance. I’ve felt your love week after week, and it’s keeping me strong during this process. I know if James was still here, he would have been in that audience cheering me on, encouraging me, telling me all the good things he sees in me. I love ya’ll. Wow! What an experience this is. My heart is so very full.🫶🏾”

Fans can catch all the wonder and excitement in the ballroom when “Dedication Night” begins at 8 p.m. this Tuesday on ABC. Vote to keep your favorite couples moving forward in the competition.