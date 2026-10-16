Beloved ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Returns as a Guest Judge For ‘Dedication Night’

When “Dancing With the Stars” returns for week six, a former Mirrorball champion will be sitting at the judges’ table.

Each season, DWTS producers invite various celebrities to join Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli as they critique the performances. After Joe Buck’s appearance on “Super Bowl Night,” another guest judge is arriving just in time for week six.

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Kym Johnson Herjavec is elated to be back in the studio. Though it’s been several years since she last competed, fans are certain she will have valuable advice and can successfully mentor the top 10 couples this year.

Kym Johnson Herjavec Still Adores ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Kym Johnson Herjavec last competed on “Dancing With the Stars” season 24. Though she doesn’t seem eager to compete for the Mirrorball trophy again anytime soon, she’s more than happy to lend her talent and expertise when asked.

Over the summer, Kym appeared on “The Next Pro” to help Mark and Shirley Ballas critique the hopeful dancers. Now, she’s headed back to Los Angeles ahead of “Dedication Night.” Fans are excited to have a guest judge who possesses an extensive knowledge of ballroom dance.

During her 15 seasons on “Dancing With the Stars,” the Australian dancer won two Mirrorball trophies and came in second place twice. She also met her husband, “Shark Tank” star Robert Herjavec, on the show when they partnered up for season 20.

This summer, Kym joined several panels at the first-ever “Dancing With the Stars” convention. She addressed several questions from fans and discussed her lengthy career teaching celebrities to dance.

While coaching Robert Herjavec, she admitted he had a bit of a meltdown just before his ballroom debut.

“Our job as the pros is to make them feel like they’re really good,” the mother of two explained during the convention. “We were rehearsing in another state and we never saw any of the other couples until camera blocking and that was the first time Robert saw the other couples. But I had made him think that he was so good, he thought he was going to win the Mirrorball.”

After seeing Rumer Willis and Val Chmerkovskiy perform, Herjavec tried to back out. However, Kym kept him focused and encouraged him to keep going. Rumer and Val went on to bring home the Mirrorball trophy that year while Kym and Robert finished in 6th place.

The Mirrorball Champion Has Been Exploring Her Creative Side

Dance will always play an important role in Kym Johnson Herjavec’s life. But many fans don’t realize she’s also an accomplished singer.

Recently, the former DWTS pro participated in a cabaret show in New York City where she was truly able to showcase her talents. Kym sang for fans, accompanied by beloved pianist Billy Stritch.

Of course, she also gave a tremendous dance performance.

Kym Johnson Herjavec and the rest of the judges will return when “Dedication Night” kicks off at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, on ABC.