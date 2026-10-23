‘Dancing With the Stars’ Celebrity Athletes Compare Dance to Their Sport, ‘It’s Really Hard’

“Dancing With the Stars” fans know just how intense the competition can be.

For years, many have debated whether or not dance is a sport. But if you ask any professional dancer or DWTS contestant, they will immediately agree that it is a sport.

Olympic figure skater Amber Glenn, Paralympic track and field athlete Ezra Frech, and Savannah Bananas player Jackson Olson are all trying something new this fall. Though they’re each performing impeccably, they admit dance is unlike anything they’ve ever experienced in their sport.

See what Glenn and Olson had to say when asked whether or not they consider dance to be a true sport.

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Athletes Are Being Challenged

After “Dedication Night” wrapped up, Sportsish caught up with some of the contestants to talk about their experience on the dance floor so far. Above all else, the celebrity competitors wanted to emphasize how much athleticism and talent go into ballroom dance.

“It is a sport. Have you seen these people?” gold medalist Amber Glenn told the outlet. “Their reaction times, the way they control their movements and their muscles is unlike any sport that I know. And I’ve been to the Olympics.”

Earlier in the competition, Amber and Pasha went viral for their upside-down split. Many tried mimicking the move before quickly realizing how challenging it was. Even a few “Dancing With the Stars” pros struggled to pull it off.

“I’ve seen many, many sports,” Glenn continued as her partner Pasha Pashkov nodded alongside her. “It’s not just like, you have the rhythm in your body, you can dance. Hell no. It’s like, you have to have so much to it and there’s so much technique involved and it is incredible.”

Savannah Bananas player Jackson Olson echoed Amber Glenn’s sentiments.

“It’s the hardest sport I’ve ever done,” Olson added. “Maybe it’s the same in baseball and other sports. You have to combine your athleticism with good technique when you’re hitting, you’re throwing, but this is a different beast that I commend anyone who ever tries to dance because yeah, it’s really hard.”

The Top 10 Prepare for ‘Horror Movie Night’ Next Week

“Dancing With the Stars” fans and competitors alike felt delighted there wasn’t an elimination at the end of “Dedication Night.” However, that means two couples will leave at the end of “Horror Movie Night.”

Next week, the top 10 couples will perform spooky routines, inspired by fan-favorite horror movies. It’s the perfect way to get viewers in the mood for Halloween. While the evening is designed to be fun, each team will need to take their performances to the next level to stay in the competition.

“Strictly Come Dancing” head judge Shirley Ballas will join Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli for the evening. The episode will also mark Val Chmerkovskiy’s return following his suspension.

The episode begins at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, on ABC. Keep voting for your favorite teams so they can advance to the next week in the competition.