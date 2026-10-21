‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35 Rankings: Who’s Leading the Overall Judges’ Scoreboard After Week 6?

“Dancing with the Stars” Season 35 has officially reached the halfway point of its run, and the competition is getting more exciting with every performance. Week 6 brought “Dedication Night” to the ballroom, giving the remaining couples a chance to honor the people and places that have shaped their lives.

With six weeks of performances in the books, it’s time to see how the couples stack up based on their cumulative judges’ scores. Yep, some stars have built impressive leads, while others are still working to close the gap. And let’s be real, a few points can make a difference as the competition continues.

Here’s where the Top 10 stand, according to judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli, as well as Joe Buck (Guest Judge, Week 5) and Kym Johnson (Guest Judge, Week 6). Note: the rankings below combine each couple’s scores from Weeks 1 through 6, with ties reflected where couples may have earned the same total.

Ezra Frech & Daniella Karagach

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Paralympic track-and-field athlete Ezra Frech and his pro-partner Daniella Karagach are leading the pack after six weeks of competition. Their consistent performances have kept them ahead of the other couples, but they’ll need to maintain that momentum as the competition gets tougher.

Week 1: 20/30

Week 2: 21/30

Week 3: 21/30

Week 4: 24/30

Week 5: 36/40

Week 6: 37/40

Total Judges Score: 159

Amber Glenn & Pasha Pashkov

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Olympic figure skater Amber Glenn and her pro-partner Pasha Pashkov are one of two teams right behind the leaders, leaving them in an excellent position heading into Week 7. With the gap at the top so small, they have a real opportunity to take over first place as the competition continues.

Week 1: 18/30

Week 2: 21/30

Week 3: 24/30

Week 4: 23/30

Week 5: 34/40

Week 6: 38/40

Total Judges Score: 158

Jenna Dewan & Val Chmerkovskiy

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Actress Jenna Dewan and her pro-partner Val Chmerkovskiy are tied for second place, keeping them firmly in the running for the Mirrorball Trophy. Jenna also had to adapt to a different dance partner for Week 6, with Alan Bersten stepping in for Val. It seems like the pair is in a strong position as they head into the next round.

Week 1: 19/30

Week 2: 21/30

Week 3: 21/30

Week 4: 24/30

Week 5: 36/40

Week 6: 37/40

Total Judges Score: 158

Harry Shum Jr. & Jenna Johnson

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Actor Harry Shum Jr. and his pro-partner Jenna Johnson are holding on to fourth place, just a few points behind the leaders. They’re still within striking distance of the top spot, so another strong week could shake up the rankings.

Week 1: 21/30

Week 2: 18/30

Week 3: 24/30

Week 4: 24/30

Week 5: 33/40

Week 6: 36/40

Total Judges Score: 156

Maura Higgins & Mark Ballas

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Reality TV personality and model Maura Higgins and her pro-partner Mark Ballas, who both appeared on “The Traitors,” are close behind Harry and Jenna in fifth place. They’ve remained competitive throughout the season, and the small gap separating the top five couples means there’s still plenty of room for movement in the rankings.

Week 1: 21/30

Week 2: 19/30

Week 3: 22/30

Week 4: 25/30

Week 5: 33/40

Week 6: 35/40

Total Judges Score: 155

Julia Stiles & Ezra Sosa

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Actress and director Julia Stiles and her pro-partner Ezra Sosa are sitting in sixth place, with some ground to make up before they can challenge the leading couples. Still, they remain in the competition, and their position could change as the remaining stars take on new dances in the coming weeks.

Week 1: 18/30

Week 2: 16/30

Week 3: 19/30

Week 4: 21/30

Week 5: 33/40

Week 6: 36/40

Total Judges Score: 143

Jackson Olson & Emma Slater

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Savannah Bananas baseball player and Social Media personality Jackson Olson and his pro-partner Emma Slater are in seventh place, putting them in the middle of the pack. They have several couples ahead of them to catch up with, but there’s still time for them to climb the leaderboard as the competition progresses.

Week 1: 15/30

Week 2: 18/30

Week 3: 18/30

Week 4: 21/30

Week 5: 31/40

Week 6: 32/40

Total Judges Score: 135

Tyler Cameron & Sharna Burgess

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Reality TV personality, model, and television host Tyler Cameron and his pro-partner Sharna Burgess are just behind Jackson and Emma in eighth place. The difference between the two couples is small, giving Tyler and Sharna a clear opportunity to move up if they can continue building on their performances.

Week 1: 17/30

Week 2: 16/30

Week 3: 17/30

Week 4: 21/30

Week 5: 30/40

Week 6: 32/40

Total Judges Score: 133

Tatyana Ali & Jan Ravnik

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Actress and singer Tatyana Ali and her pro-partner Jan Ravnik are close behind Tyler and Sharna in ninth place. With only a narrow gap separating them from the couple immediately ahead, they still have a chance to climb the rankings. Yep, the competition is far from settled.

Week 1: 12/30

Week 2: 18/30

Week 3: 21/30

Week 4: 20/30

Week 5: 29/40

Week 6: 32/40

Total Judges Score: 132

Connor Wood & Rylee Arnold

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Comedian, podcaster, and social media personality Connor Wood and his pro-partner Rylee Arnold round out the top 10. They have the biggest gap to close if they want to challenge the couples at the top, but they remain in the running as the competition moves forward.

Week 1: 16/30

Week 2: 15/30

Week 3: 20/30

Week 4: 19/30

Week 5: 25/40

Week 6: 32/40

Total Judges Score: 127

Honestly, the upcoming weeks will be important for every couple hoping to secure a spot in the finale.

Judges’ Scores Aren’t Everything on ‘DWTS’

While the judges’ scores help show how the couples have performed so far, they aren’t the only factor that matters. Fans can continue voting for their favorites each week as the competition progresses. Let’s be real, viewer support can make a difference, especially as the remaining couples fight to stay in the ballroom.

For more details on how to support your favorites, check out our DWTS Season 35 Voting Guide.

Six couples have been eliminated so far:

Surprise! There was no elimination during Week 6. The scores from “Dedication Night” will carry over to Week 7.

The remaining couples will take on “Horror Movie Night.” But, unfortunately, two couples are scheduled to be eliminated during that Tuesday, October 27, 2026, episode, airing at 8:00pm ET on ABC and Disney+, streaming next day on Hulu.

It seems like the competition is only going to get tougher from here. Who are you hoping steps up and takes home the DWTS Season 35 Mirrorball Trophy?