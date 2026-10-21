‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Pasha Pashkov Declared PEOPLE’s Sexiest Dancer

“Dancing With the Stars” pro Pasha Pashkov has officially been named PEOPLE’s Sexiest Dancer.

Though competition was certainly fierce, the Russian dancer made a splash with fans and secured his place at the top of the poll.

As DWTS season 35 continues, Pasha and his partner, Amber Glenn, are focused on advancing in the competition. Even so, the pair will likely take some time to celebrate the high honor after the new episode concludes.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Crown Pasha Pashkov the Sexiest Dancer

“Dancing With the Stars” fans were delighted to see that several fan-favorite dancers had been nominated for PEOPLE’s Sexiest DWTS Pro. Alan Bersten, Val Chmerkovskiy, Ezra Sosa, and Pasha Pashkov were up for the award, much to their surprise and excitement.

During “Dedication Night,” host Julianne Hough revealed that Pasha had won. The Russian dancer humbly smiled as he was given a sash with his new title.

As of the time of writing, Daniella Karagach hasn’t commented on her husband’s new title. However, she was thrilled that he had been nominated.

“I was like, ‘Why are they showing my husband’s abs on TV right now?’” Daniella told ExtraTV, sharing her unfiltered reaction to the nomination. “Then I had no idea what was going on and only now do I find out that he is up for the ‘Hottest Dancer.’”

The 33-year-old was so excited and taken aback by the announcement that she dropped a curse word in the middle of the interview. Daniella’s partner, Ezra Frech, laughed and said he supported Pasha’s nomination.

The Dancer Helped Tell His Dance Partner’s Story

This week, Pasha Pashkov and Amber Glenn performed an iconic Contemporary routine to Sia’s “Breathe Me.” The pair dedicated the dance to Amber’s sister Brooke, who helped her overcome her mental health struggles. Their routine brought audience members to tears, including Pasha’s wife, Daniella.

Judges awarded the pair a 38/40 for the routine.

Ahead of the new episode, Amber told Parade just how important it was to honor her sister.

“I wouldn’t be here without my sister,” the 26-year-old revealed. “I had a really, really dark, tough time about 11 years ago and she was a guiding light that really helped me.”

As seen in her dance with Pasha, Amber battled mental health issues to the point where every day became a fight for survival.

“[Brooke] made me feel like I was not a burden to be around and just helped me realize I’m more than just an athlete,” Glenn continued. “I am a human that has so much to offer the world rather than just what I can do. And this is really just my way of saying thank you.”

On social media, fans signaled their support for the routine. Many agreed that Pasha’s choreography truly brought the Glenn sisters’ into the spotlight on the dance floor.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 airs new episodes at 8 p.m. each Tuesday night on ABC. Week seven will be the much-awaited “Horror Movie Night” episode. Tune in and see the top nine couples celebrate the spooky season in style.