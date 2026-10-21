‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pair Receives First 10 of Season 35

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 has seen its first 10 of the year. On “Dedication Night,” each couple gave their all as they paid tribute to loved ones. Though the night still has several more routines ahead, one couple has already set a high standard on the dance floor.

Will the other couples be able to outscore them?

The First DWTS 10 Goes to Ezra Frech & Daniella Karagach

Since their first performance on “Premiere Night,” athlete Ezra Frech and his dance partner Daniella Karagach have been immensely popular with fans. Their “Dedication Night” performance was no exception. The pair danced a Contemporary number to “Bloodline” by Mon Rovia, honoring Ezra’s mother.

In the pre-recorded package, Ezra explained how much of a pivotal role his mother has played throughout his life. Even as a child when he was getting used to his prosthetics, she was his biggest cheerleader. The athlete discussed how she always pushed him to carry himself with confidence and believe in himself.

Fans watched in adoration as the 21-year-old began the dance with his mother. They watched in awe as Daniella Karagach entered the dance, performing in perfect sync with her partner.

As the judges scored the routine, guest judge Kym Johnson Herjavec assigned them the highest amount of points possible. The other three judges assigned them a 9, resulting in a 37/40.

“Ten thousand roads and they all lead to this 😍 Ezra and Dani opened #DedicationNight with a stunning Contemporary featuring his mother, Bahar ✨ #DWTS,” the official “Dancing With the Stars” Instagram account wrote.

Fans sounded off in the comments, elated that the first 10 went to Ezra and Daniella.

“Absolutely deserved that 10 bc the athleticism was everything,” one viewer noted.

“YAYYY THE FIRST 10 OF THE SEASON🥳💙 it was such a beautiful dance🥹Daniella and Ezra danced like one person to me👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽” another added.

“Couldn’t be more deserving of the first 10,” a third chimed in.



‘Dedication Night’ Features Several Highly Anticipated Routines

With more than an hour left in the episode, fans know there are several more amazing routines ahead. Several top contenders have yet to perform and still have an opportunity to scoot past them.

Model Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas paid tribute to her home country, Ireland. The pair performed an electrifying Paso Doble, dressed from head to toe in brilliant green. Six-time world champion Irish dancer Lochlan “Lucky” Howard joined them for the performance.

Though they weren’t quite able to outscore Ezra and Daniella, they did earn a 35/40 for the routine.

Fans are looking forward to seeing Olympian Amber Glenn and Pashkov perform, as well as actor Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson.

As “Dedication Night” continues, the competitors know they’ll have to do everything in their power and perform to the best of their abilities to survive elimination. One couple will go home at the end of the evening, leaving the top nine advancing to week seven.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 airs new episodes each Tuesday night at 8 p.m. on ABC.