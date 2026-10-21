Tyler Cameron’s ‘DWTS’ Tribute to Late Mom Takes a Heartwarming Turn With Baby Announcement

Tyler Cameron turned his beautiful dedication night performance on “Dancing with the Stars” into a heartfelt moment as he penned a note to his mother, who passed away, while also sharing some incredible news.

His mother passed away after a sudden brain aneurysm in 2020, so Cameron took this opportunity with his partner, Sharna Burgess, to have one final dance with her. And with that, he expressed in his letter to her that he found a woman who is everything he could have wanted and who reminds him of her. And with that, he said his fiancée, Tate Madden, will be the most amazing mother, going on to announce that they are expecting.

And then, prior to receiving their scores, Alfonso revealed that the couple had given the show permission to announce the gender of the baby. So, what was it?

A GIRL!

Watch The Beautiful Dance

Following the beautiful dance as well as the announcement, fans immediately took to social media, reacting to the news.

“Tyler Cameron omg. I’m SOBBING. That was beautiful #dwts,” one person posted.

“Knew it was coming but that Tyler Cameron pregnancy announcement on DWTS just now!! Perfect!🥹,” another person commented.

“Tyler Cameron Contemporary dance dedicated to his mother who passed away made me emotional! Tate dancing is beautiful! Tyler lifts & his leaps are incredible! Congratulations Tyler & Tate on having a baby girl,” a fan wrote.

“TYLER CAMERON GIRL DAD,” another fan stated.

“Tyler & Tate Cameron. That’s a 10! #DWTS 💐🤰🤍,” one fan shared.

Sharna Burgess Thanked Tyler Cameron For His Vulnerability

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Oct. 20, Burgess penned a heartfelt note to Cameron that takes on new meaning following his emotional announcement.

“There’s almost so many things to say that I’m lost on which to choose. I’ll start with thank you for trusting me, for putting this story, your story, in my hands and being all in. What an honor it is to create for and with the two of you. Sometimes there are moments on this incredible show where we go beyond it being a dance to entertain… sometimes that dance is meant to heal something, to finish something… to transform a feeling into something new,” she wrote. “Ty, you’ve shared with me the things your heart feels you will miss with your Mama, like your mama and son dance at your wedding and so much more. Tonight, while I can’t give you that first dance, we can certainly give this one to her. We will share those feelings out loud with our bodies and I just know in my heart she is with you every step of the way, not just tonight but every moment of your life. A mother’s love lasts to her last breath and beyond, it transcends lifetimes and will be with you forever. She is never gone, she is always here in the background, guiding you and lifting you in the ways she can. Just like she guided you to the love of your life in Tate.”

“Now… use that plié, that relevé, that breath, and all that emotion and let’s make Mama proud ♥️,” she concluded.



