‘DWTS’ Rylee Arnold’s Boyfriend Walker Lyons: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Rylee Arnold is a professional dancer on “Dancing With the Stars” who has been dating her boyfriend, Walker Lyons, since 2024. The 21-year-old dancer is competing on season 35 with her partner, comedian and podcaster Connor Wood, while Lyons plays tight end at Brigham Young University. Here’s what you need to know.

Walker Lyons is a junior tight end at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, where he majors in business management.

According to his official BYU biography, Lyons began his college career at the University of Southern California in 2024. He appeared in 11 games during his first season and 12 games in 2025, scoring two touchdowns.

He transferred to BYU in January 2026, following in his father’s footsteps. His dad, Tim Lyons, also played football at BYU.

On October 18, Lyons caught a diving touchdown pass during BYU’s upset victory over No. 2-ranked Notre Dame.

Arnold attended the game and celebrated with him afterward.

“The proudest girlfriend ever!!! What a special night,” she wrote on Instagram.

2. Rylee Arnold and Walker Lyons Went Public With Their Relationship in 2024

Arnold and Lyons went Instagram official on October 27, 2024, when she posted photos of them together following a USC football game.

“Is this a hard launch??” she captioned the Instagram post.

Arnold later discussed how much Lyons’ support meant to her while balancing the demands of “Dancing With the Stars.”

“It’s been amazing to have him as my support,” she told Entertainment Tonight in October 2025.

“He has been so helpful with everything. I feel like every time I spend time with him, I forget about the world, and I forget about the things I have to worry about, and I feel like that’s rare to find.”

After Arnold and her season 34 partner, Scott Hoying, were eliminated, Lyons comforted her backstage.

“[Lyons] swept me up and gave me the biggest hug,” she recalled. “He’s the best.”

3. Rylee Arnold Met Her Boyfriend Through an Unexpected Uber Connection

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Arnold and Lyons met through an unlikely connection involving his aunt.

During a December 2024 appearance on “The Squeeze” podcast, Arnold explained that she had taken an Uber when her driver suggested she meet her nephew.

“I was like, okay, trusted this girl,” Arnold recalled. “I looked him up, and I was like, ‘Okay, he’s cute.'”

However, she initially hesitated to contact him.

About a week later, one of her sisters sent her a TikTok featuring Lyons and encouraged her to reach out.

“I was like, ‘You guys are gonna die right now. Like, I literally was in his aunt’s Uber a week ago,'” Arnold said.

She eventually followed Lyons on Instagram, and he contacted her.

“He messaged me, and then got my number, and we text for a while, and then he was like, ‘Can I take you on a date?’ And I was like, ‘Of course you can,'” she recalled.

4. Walker Lyons and Arnold Share the Same Faith and Make Long-Distance Work

Lyons and Arnold are both members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Before beginning college, Lyons served a 16-month mission in Norway.

The couple also maintains a long-distance relationship while Arnold films “Dancing With the Stars” in Los Angeles and Lyons attends BYU in Utah.

“Honestly, for us, we just FaceTime every single night; we keep each other updated,” Arnold told People.

“It’s also a real good opportunity to see how you can handle long-distance. It’s a really hard situation to be put in in a relationship, but it also strengthens it so much.”

Arnold said the arrangement lets them both focus on their careers while strengthening their relationship.

“It makes your emotional connection so much deeper and I’m honestly grateful for it,” she added.

Arnold also owns a home in Utah, where she spends time when she isn’t filming the show.

5. Walker Lyons Defended Rylee Arnold After Harsh ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Scores

Lyons publicly supported Arnold after the “Dancing With the Stars” judges criticized her and Connor Wood.

During the October 13 episode, the pair performed a Super Bowl-inspired samba to Shakira’s “Hips Don’t Lie.”

The judges awarded them 25 out of 40 points.

Lyons disagreed with the score and commented on the show’s official Instagram account.

“Robbery 👎,” he wrote.

While Arnold continues competing for the Mirrorball Trophy, Lyons remains focused on his football career at BYU. Both regularly show their support for each other through social media and appearances at their respective events.