Where Is Heath Ledger’s Beloved Daughter Matilda in 2026?

On “Dancing With the Stars” tonight, actress Julia Stiles will honor her late “10 Things I Hate About You” co-star, Heath Ledger. She and her dance partner, Ezra Sosa, have hinted that it will be an incredibly emotionally charged performance.

As fans fondly reminisce on Heath Ledger’s legacy, many are wondering about his treasured daughter and only child, Matilda.

Heath Ledger Adored Being a Father

Heath Ledger and Michelle Williams welcomed their daughter, Matilda Rose, on October 28, 2005. Right from the start, they were smitten with the little girl.

“Matilda is adorable, and beautifully observant and wise,” Ledger told In Touch shortly after her birth. “Michelle and I love her so much. Becoming a father exceeds all my expectations. It’s the most remarkable experience I’ve ever had — it’s marvelous.”

Parenthood never daunted the actor. In 2017, Heath Ledger’s dear friend, Matt Amato, revealed that he took to it quite effortlessly.

“He was just a natural dad,” Amato revealed to PEOPLE. “I met Matilda three days after she was born and they were just a beautiful painting together.”

“He just held her and would wrap her in her blanket,” Amato added. “He wasn’t treating her in any precious way, he was just natural and just trusted the whole thing, and I was really struck by that. And that’s kind of how it always was.”

Heath Ledger and Michelle Williams split in 2007. Shortly after, the 28-year-old actor passed away from an accidental drug overdose. Matilda was only two years old at the time.

Matilda Enjoys a Life Away from the Spotlight

As Matilda grew, she began to take an active interest in film.

“We’ve seen ‘White Christmas’ so many times,” Williams revealed on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” in 2022. “Matilda loves those movies so, so much and I’m excited to have her show those to the younger kids.”

The actress married theater director Thomas Kail in 2020 and went on to welcome three children together. Matilda reportedly loves doting on her three younger siblings.

Despite having famous parents, Matilda Ledger tends to keep a lower profile. The 20-year-old lives with her mother, stepfather, and siblings in New York and enjoys a quiet life. She can occasionally be spotted around the city, with fans remarking that she bears a striking resemblance to her late father.

Julia Stiles Honors Her Friend & Co-Star on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

On “Dedication Night,” DWTS competitors are allowed to invite someone special to take part in their dance. Julia Stiles hasn’t yet revealed her guest, but many fans hope that it might be Matilda Ledger. At the very least, DWTS viewers hope that Matilda will be in the audience tonight as Julia Stiles honors her late father.

Tonight, Ezra and Julia will perform a Contemporary routine to “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” by Frankie Valli.

“Making ’10 Things I Hate About You’ with [Heath] was such a special moment in time. It’s amazing that people still care about that movie and it’s just sad that we can’t celebrate it with him,” the actress told “Dancing With the Stars.”

“I can’t stress enough how honored and grateful I feel to have the opportunity just to be a part of this and choreograph this routine,” Ezra Sosa continued. “We felt like this routine is so important not just to honor Heath, but to celebrate the joy and capture his essence in that time you guys had together in ’10 Things I Hate About You.’”

The couple teased that there would certainly be “special surprises” in store this evening.

“Dedication Night” begins at 8 p.m. this evening on ABC.