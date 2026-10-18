Jenna Johnson Gives ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Rehearsals Her All After ‘Super Bowl Night’ Debacle

Jenna Johnson is putting “Super Bowl Night” behind her and looking ahead to “Dedication Night.”

Tensions spiked in the ballroom when Carrie Ann Inaba critiqued Jenna and Harry Shum. Jr over their Samba, noting that it “lacked content” and that they featured an illegal lift. However, fans lauded the “Dancing With the Stars” pro for handling the feedback with poise.

When “Dedication Night” arrives this Tuesday, she and Harry Shum Jr. are prepared to give their performance everything they have. In the meantime, they’re hard at work in the rehearsal room with their special guest for the evening.

Jenna Johnson & Harry Shum Jr. Return to Silly Social Media Antics

After all the chaos that unfolded after “Super Bowl Night,” Jenna Johnson and Harry Shum Jr. are ready to move forward. In fact, they’ve even returned to making silly social media posts.

For “Dedication Night,” Harry wants to honor his wife, actress Shelby Rabara, with his Foxtrot to John Mayer’s “Stop This Train.” Of course, Shelby has been rehearsing with the duo in the studio — even if she doesn’t have much dance experience herself.

“Rehearsals with @shelbyrabara are going great!! We think @jennajohnson is feeling confident? Are you Jenna? Are you?” the “Glee” alum captioned a new Instagram post.

In the photos, he and Shelby seem to be trying to figure out a lift and proper framing. In the final photo, Jenna offers an enthusiastic open-mouth smile and a double thumbs up while her eyes tell a different story.

“PUT ME IN COACH! I’m READY to TROT the ✨🦊 ❤️✨” Shelby replied in the comments, eager to step out onto the dance floor.

Getty Shelby Rabara and Harry Shum Jr. attend A Day of Family Fun in Celebration of “Toy Story 5” at Los Angeles Equestrian Center on September 26, 2026 in Burbank, California.

Several DWTS fans and competitors alike noted how cute Harry and his wife were.

“So, your daughter has to bring you BOTH the bottle of ibuprofen in the morning? What a beautiful thing to share 🥹🥹🥹😅” a fan joked in the comments.

Fans overwhelmingly took the post as a great sign that tensions were easing and the dancers are focused on the road ahead.

The Professional Dancer Had a Tearful Moment Last Week

While the “Dancing With the Stars” pros are used to feedback, many recognized that Carrie Ann Inaba’s comments to Jenna and Harry didn’t quite land the right way. While Jenna handled the moment professionally, she excused herself backstage to let her emotions out.

“Jenna did break down backstage. Like as soon as she finally took a moment to herself, it was like the floodgates of emotion burst open and she was crying,” the source told The Sun after the episode ended.

But even so, the professional dancer didn’t want to let the comments keep her down.

“She feels terrible she feels like she let Harry down,” the insider continued. “But she’s more determined than ever to make up for it next week with a dance she thinks will blow the judges’ minds and have fans emotional.”

“Dedication Night” kicks off at 8 p.m. this Tuesday on ABC. Keep voting to secure Jenna Johnson and Harry Shum Jr.’s place in the competition.