Val Chmerkovskiy Faces ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Consequences After Controversial TikTok Comment

Val Chmerkovskiy has been suspended for one week from “Dancing with the Stars” following his controversial TikTok comment where he appeared to reference Will Smith’s 2022 Oscar slap.

“The well-being of everyone who works on Dancing with the Stars is non-negotiable. Val’s social media post was inappropriate and does not reflect the values or standards expected of anyone connected with the show. As a result, he will not participate in next week’s show,” a statement shared by BBC Studios read.

Following the news, Chmerkovskiy addressed the suspension.

“In a moment where my instinct was to defend my wife, I made a poor decision to reference a meme to ‘keep my wife’s name’ out of the conversation, without stopping to think through what else that reference could imply, which was genuinely never my intention. Carrie Ann certainly didn’t deserve to get caught in the middle of my bad judgment, and I hate that she was,” he said in a statement.

“The last thing I want is to become a distraction from an important week or from the incredible work my dance partner Jenna Dewan is putting in,” he continued. “Please send Carrie Ann, Jenna, and the whole DWTS family lots of love during Dedication Night. I’ll be watching and cheering everyone on!!”

Chmerkovskiy’s comment came after the show’s “Super Bowl Night,” in which judge Carrie Ann Inaba criticized the performance of Chmerkovskiy’s wife, DWTS pro Jenna Johnson, specifically taking aim at her choreography with partner Harry Shum Jr. In the post, Chmerkovskiy wrote, “You almost saw Fresh Prince enter the ballroom last night.”

Deadline reports that Chmerkovskiy’s celebrity partner Jenna Dewan has been made aware of the suspension and is set to dance with pro Alan Bersten for her dedication night performance in honor her mother.

On Thursday, Oct. 15, Chmerkovskiy shaed a public apology for his comments.

“I want to apologize from the bottom of my heart for my recent post,” he wrote. “I have reached out to Carrie Ann to apologize directly and personally, and I also want to apologize publicly as I understand my words affect so many outside of our internal DWTS family. I should have never made the reference that I did and I deeply regret it. I recognize that I am in a fortunate position to have a platform and to be a role model to some, and I need to treat that with more care by actively pausing to think before I post to ensure what I am sharing aligns with who I am and who I want to be for you all.”

“I am truly sorry to Carrie Ann, and everyone who I hurt with my careless post. I will do better moving forward,” he concluded.

Harry Shum Jr. Spreads Love and Positivity Amid Drama

Shum Jr. took to Instagram, spreading some love and positivity amid all the negative drama surrounding the show and his partner right now.

“A little reminder ❤️ #dancingwiththestars,” Shum captioned the post in which he asked fans to remember that “this is a dance show.”

“It is supposed to be joyous. People are already suffering in the world, so let’s celebrate each other with more love. I’ll go first,” he continued.

Shum Jr. posted notes about each of his fellow celebrities on the show. Beginning with Guillermo, he highlighted how he “rallied the people at home and even us on the show to celebrate what DANCE should mean to people.” Then, it was comedian Connor Woods, who he said feels like “a kid getting to do the thing you’ve always want to do but never got a chance to… until now. Body roll king!!!”

For Tatyana, he explained how she’s an inspiration and “an advocate for mothers on to their joy while doing one of the hardest jobs on the planet – being a mother.” Jackson was next, and he emphasized the Savannah Banana star’s ability to play in the games and travel while still learning these dances each week. Maura’s happy and fun nature has Shum “laugh and laugh and laugh every time I’m around you.” Then there’s Amber, who is “goofy and funny,” while also joking about her “Mary Poppins’ beg where you pull out 15 pairs of shoes. I need to know the packing secret.”

Tyler Cameron has the “confidence and smoothness (that) should be celebrated more,” while Julia Stiles shows how “special it is for you to be on that stage” each time she performs. Ezra Fitz has Shum “blown away by your charisma and ability to move the way you do,” adding that he’s an inspiration to so many and showing them that “limitations exist only in your minds, and you shatter those limitations every time you hit the stage.” Jenna Dewan is a “powerhouse of a performer.”

And to finish it, Shum shared a message to himself.

And to me – proud of you for not letting anyone take your light and spark away, no matter how much they try. Keep being you.”