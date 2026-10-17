Harry Shum Jr. Encourages Kindness After DWTS ‘Super Bowl Night’ Controversy

While “Dancing With the Stars” viewers enjoyed “Super Bowl Night” as a whole, one tense situation put an awkward spin on the evening. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba was less than impressed with Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson’s Samba. Inaba suggested the pair had an illegal lift and that their dance lacked content.

Online, many fans expressed outrage over Inaba’s criticism. Viewers and other pro dancers alike had incredibly strong feelings about the situation.

But even so, Harry Shum Jr. wants everyone to proceed with kindness. Amid the ongoing controversy, the “Grey’s Anatomy” star is doing his best to keep the peace.

Harry Shum Jr. Spreads Love in the Ballroom

Even though Harry Shum Jr. was likely saddened by Carrie Ann Inaba’s critique, he wants to move past the negativity. The actor knows he can work hard in the rehearsal room and come back stronger next week. In the meantime, he just wants to spread positivity.

“A little reminder ❤️” the “Grey’s Anatomy” star captioned a new Instagram post.

“Reminder that this is a dance show,” Shum wrote in the first image. “It is supposed to be joyous. People are suffering in the world already, so let’s celebrate each other with more love. I’ll go first.”

The actor proceeded to uplift each celebrity who performed on “Super Bowl Night,” writing a kind and sincere note for each person.

Shum concluded the post with a message to himself.

“And to me- Proud of you for not letting anyone take your light and spark away no matter how much they try. Keep being you,” he wrote.

Other DWTS competitors left kind words in the comments.

“The sweetest soul around ❤️” figure skater Amber Glenn replied.

“Now I’m crying, 🥹” Savannah Bananas player Jackson Olson added.

“Harry 🥹🥹🥹 we all love you!!!! What an amazing experience surrounded by wonderful people ❤️” model Maura Higgins chimed in.

Val Chmerkovskiy & Jenna Johnson Felt Hurt By the Situation

After the tense exchange with Carrie Ann Inaba, an insider reported Jenna Johnson broke down in tears backstage.

“Jenna did break down backstage. Like as soon as she finally took a moment to herself, it was like the floodgates of emotion burst open and she was crying,” the source told The Sun.

The insider added that Jenna’s husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, was outraged over the situation. On social media, the Ukrainian dancer referenced the infamous Oscars ceremony where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock. Soon after, he walked back his remark and apologized to Carrie Ann Inaba.

“I should never have made the reference that I did and I deeply regret it,” Val wrote in a public Instagram statement, vowing to do better moving forward. “I recognize that I am in a fortunate position to have a platform and to be a role model to some, and I need to treat that with more care by actively pausing to think before I post to ensure what I am sharing aligns with who I am, and who I want to be for you all.”

On “Dedication Night,” Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson will perform the Foxtrot to John Mayer’s “Stop This Train.” The duo will honor his wife, actress Shelby Rabara, with their routine.

Week six begins at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, on ABC. Vote for your favorite contestants to keep them moving forward in the competition.