DWTS’ Carrie Ann Inaba Has Tough Love Moment as She Interrupts Derek Hough with the Show’s Rulebook During Live TV

The celebrity contestants brought their A-game to Week 5 of “Dancing With the Stars” on Tuesday, October 13. The remaining 11 contestants and their professional partners took to the ballroom for “Super Bowl Night,” performing routines set to some of the most iconic songs from the NFL’s legendary halftime shows.

During Week 5, “Grey’s Anatomy” actor Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson took on the samba to “Yeah!” by Usher, featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris, and while they received a 33/40 from the judges, landing third on the leaderboard, it was judge Carrie Ann Inaba’s criticism that left Johnson and even judge Derek Hough shocked.

Carrie Ann Inaba Calls Out Jenna Johnson’s Choreography During DWTS ‘Super Bowl Night’

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During Week 5 of “Dancing With the Stars,” judge Carrie Ann Inaba gave Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson some tough love after their samba routine. Although the couple’s dance was exciting and thrilling, even earning 8’s across the board, including a 9 from guest judge sportscaster Joe Buck, Inaba’s unexpected critique appeared to catch Johnson and fellow judge Derek Hough off guard.

“If that was a halftime show, amazing. I loved every minute of it. But it’s a samba … And I think you need to put more content in your dances, especially because you’re so good. Like, I want to see you challenge yourself a little bit more in the vein of what we’re looking for from you,” Inaba told the couple. Her comment on needing more content appeared to surprise Johnson.

But the moment became even more surprising when Inaba pulled out the rulebook after saying, “And there was a lift,” and Johnson questioned, “A lift?” As Hough was about to share his comments on their routine, Inaba cut him off and read off a paper: “A lift is—I just need to say it—any movement during which one of the dancers has both feet off the floor at the same time with the assistance or support of their partner. Yeah, lift.”

When Hough was finally able to speak, he seemed a little uncomfortable about the whole interaction, stating, “Dang, I feel like I got told off.”

According to Parade, Inaba has been known for keeping a close eye on lifts, which are prohibited in samba routines and other Latin dance styles featured in the show. However, lifts are allowed in other dance styles, including jazz, contemporary, and salsa.

Despite Inaba’s criticism of their routine, Shum Jr. and Johnson still earned one of the night’s highest scores, receiving a 33 out of 40 and landing third on the leaderboard. The couple was also safe to head to next week’s “Dedication Night.”

Johnson Responds to Inaba’s Criticisms

ABC DANCING WITH THE STARS – ABC’s “Dancing “with the Stars stars Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson.

After Shum Jr. and Johnson’s routine, they headed upstairs to the skybox to get their scores, with co-host Julianne Hough asking the pro dancer about Inaba’s comments. Johnson didn’t appear to have any harsh feelings and understood why the judge called out their routine.

“I totally understand, I thought it was if you lifted your partner. But totally hear Carrie Ann. You know, I will take it, sure,” she said.

She later spoke to Extra that night, sharing, “You know what, it’s hard, because usually when someone’s called out for a lift, it’s when your partner lifts you. So I was definitely unaware of, like, two guys that weren’t myself rolling back Harry and lifting him. But I absolutely hear Carrie Ann.”

She continued, “She’s a judge for a reason. She’s gonna do her job; I’m gonna do mine. I’m gonna take the feedback. I would never do something intentionally that would break the rules.”