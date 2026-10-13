Who Gets Eliminated Tonight on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ 2026 Week 5 ‘Super Bowl Night’ Spoilers – LIVE

It’s Week 5 of “Dancing With the Stars” season 35, and the remaining 11 celebrity contestants and their professional partners are ready to hit the ballroom floor for another brand-new theme night. For “Super Bowl Night,” the couples will perform routines set to iconic songs from past Super Bowl halftime shows. The episode will also feature surprise guests, including NFL stars who once competed on DWTS. For a full list of theme nights leading up to the finale, click here.

Interestingly, the Super Bowl theme night was delayed, leaving fans wondering whether it could signal a major announcement. Rumors have been swirling that the show could reveal the performer set to headline the Super Bowl LXI halftime show.

Last week was “Mariah Carey Night,” and fans were shocked when “Summer House” star Ciara Miller and Brandon Armstrong were sent home. Voting is crucial, and fans can vote for their favorite performances by text or online during the live broadcast. Voting will close after the final performance.

The judges’ scores and fan votes will be combined to determine which couple has the lowest score and will be eliminated tonight.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: THIS LIVE POST WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE EPISODE, SO DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS.

October 13 Live Recap: Week 5

Tonight, sportscaster Joe Buck joins the judging panel alongside Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli. Scores will be based on a scale of 40.

Maura Higgins & Mark Ballas

Song: “Only Girl (In the World)” by Rihanna

Type of Dance: Tango

Feedback: Sportscaster Joe Buck shared that Higgins’ posture made him “proud to be Irish.” Bruno Tonioli called it “thrilling from start to finish” and made the tango “look easy.” Carrie Ann Inaba called it a “great dance,” and Derek Hough called out her neck movements and wanted more “attack” and “energy,” but said it was “well done.”

Carrie Ann: 8

Derek: 8

Joe: 9

Bruno: 8

Final Score: 33/40

Jackson Olson & Emma Slater

Song: “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson

Type of Dance: Salsa

Feedback: Bruno shared that Olson’s performances have improved every week, but called his movements still “jagged.” Carrie Ann saw new “confidence” in Olson and said that he just needed to “fine-tune a few things.” Derek called it Olson’s “best dance” so far, and Buck appreciated Olson’s baseball career and enjoyed his salsa.

Carrie Ann: 8

Derek: 8

Joe: 8

Bruno: 7

Final Score: 31/40

Amber Glenn & Pasha Pashkov

Song: “Mi Gente” by J Balvin and Willy William

Type of Dance: Samba

Feedback: Carrie Ann said that Glenn “ate” that samba and did “amazing.” She appreciated the “energy” and “beautiful samba roll.” Derek loved how “confident” Glenn was throughout the entire performance and loved the drop split. Joe called it “hot” and “amazing.”

Carrie Ann: 8

Derek: 9

Joe: 9

Bruno: 8

Final Score: 34/40

Tyler Cameron & Sharna Burgess

Song: “The Time (Dirty Bit)” by Black Eyed Peas

Type of Dance: Jazz

Feedback: Derek called it an “absolute A+” and was “impressed” with Cameron’s “commitment.” Buck shared that he was “proud of him,” knowing that most football players can’t do those same moves. Bruno believed that Cameron got his timing right in his footwork, and Carrie Ann “loved the lifts.”

Carrie Ann: 8

Derek: 7

Joe: 8

Bruno: 7

Final Score: 30/40

Connor Wood & Rylee Arnold

Song: “Hips Don’t Lie” by Shakira, ft. Wyclef Jean

Type of Dance: Samba

Feedback: Joe shared that he was “smiling the whole time,” telling Wood he did a “great job.” Bruno loved the “connection with Arnold” but didn’t think he had the “correct foot action for the samba.” Carrie Ann called it “fun” but didn’t see any “bounce action” and said it “wasn’t his best.” Derek called his energy a “ten” but the dance technique needed work.

Carrie Ann: 6

Derek: 6

Joe: 7

Bruno: 6

Final Score: 25/40